"What they gone say now?" - Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin agreeing to a deal for a PBC PPV fight has fans buzzing

Gervonta Davis' opponent for his highly-anticipated return to the octagon has been announced. The WBA lightweight champion will face undefeated lightweight Frank Martin. ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger broke the news on Thursday, tweeting:

"Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin have agreed to a deal for a PBC PPV fight in late spring/early summer for Tank’s WBA lightweight title, sources tell ESPN. Davis’ legal trouble sidelined him the second half of last year, but now he’s back vs. a legitimate top 10 lightweight."

Check out Mike Coppinger's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Fans shared their excitement for the bout between the two undefeated lightweights. @DJThePrototype questioned:

"What they gone say now? After Tank get him out of there I need everyone to start putting that respect on his name. This is what y’all wanted. #Boxing"

@JayMMA4 suggested that Martin will present a challenge for Davis:

"Tank finally stepping up his comp. Can’t be mad at this, they gon bring it!"

@Lewissu123 praised both fighters:

"Dayummm what a fight!!! Tank is on SMOKE! I don’t want to hear no duck talk because Frank Martin is a legit elite fighter 🔥🔥"

@therealdannyz predicted that 'Tank' will remain undefeated:

"Happy for Tank and even Ghost this got made. Tank by stoppage"

@Mon3yStretch shared a similar outlook:

"Tank gonna KO Frank. I’m a fan of both but I don’t see Frank making it past 6"

@SosaDaGod4 labeled the news as a win for boxing:

"This a win for boxing. Type of fights we wanna see"

@Quanno18 compared the bout to Devin Haney's upcoming clash with Ryan Garcia:

"If this do more ppv than dev and ryan i don’t wanna hear no dev the face comments 😂💯"

@ecomvade believes that it will be a close fight:

"usually with these boxing fights that are so one sided everyone says oh this is a good close fight when it just isn’t but this is actually a good close fight"

Gervonta Davis posts cryptic tweet following Frank Martin announcement

Gervonta Davis has been inactive since defeating Ryan Garcia via seventh-round knockout last April, as he dealt with legal troubles. Following reports that 'Tank' will return against Frank Martin, the WBA lightweight champion took to Twitter with a cryptic message, saying:

"You eat what you kill."

Check out Gervonta Davis' cryptic tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While he did not confirm or deny the news, it appears that Davis' long-awaited return to the ring will happen sooner than later. It is unclear, however, when or where the bout will take place.