  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "What they gone say now?" - Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin agreeing to a deal for a PBC PPV fight has fans buzzing

"What they gone say now?" - Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin agreeing to a deal for a PBC PPV fight has fans buzzing

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Feb 23, 2024 02:10 GMT
Gervonta Davis is set to face Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis is set to face Frank Martin

Gervonta Davis' opponent for his highly-anticipated return to the octagon has been announced. The WBA lightweight champion will face undefeated lightweight Frank Martin. ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger broke the news on Thursday, tweeting:

"Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin have agreed to a deal for a PBC PPV fight in late spring/early summer for Tank’s WBA lightweight title, sources tell ESPN. Davis’ legal trouble sidelined him the second half of last year, but now he’s back vs. a legitimate top 10 lightweight."

Check out Mike Coppinger's tweet below:

Fans shared their excitement for the bout between the two undefeated lightweights. @DJThePrototype questioned:

"What they gone say now? After Tank get him out of there I need everyone to start putting that respect on his name. This is what y’all wanted. #Boxing"

@JayMMA4 suggested that Martin will present a challenge for Davis:

"Tank finally stepping up his comp. Can’t be mad at this, they gon bring it!"

@Lewissu123 praised both fighters:

"Dayummm what a fight!!! Tank is on SMOKE! I don’t want to hear no duck talk because Frank Martin is a legit elite fighter 🔥🔥"

@therealdannyz predicted that 'Tank' will remain undefeated:

"Happy for Tank and even Ghost this got made. Tank by stoppage"

@Mon3yStretch shared a similar outlook:

"Tank gonna KO Frank. I’m a fan of both but I don’t see Frank making it past 6"

@SosaDaGod4 labeled the news as a win for boxing:

"This a win for boxing. Type of fights we wanna see"

@Quanno18 compared the bout to Devin Haney's upcoming clash with Ryan Garcia:

"If this do more ppv than dev and ryan i don’t wanna hear no dev the face comments 😂💯"

@ecomvade believes that it will be a close fight:

"usually with these boxing fights that are so one sided everyone says oh this is a good close fight when it just isn’t but this is actually a good close fight"

Gervonta Davis posts cryptic tweet following Frank Martin announcement

Gervonta Davis has been inactive since defeating Ryan Garcia via seventh-round knockout last April, as he dealt with legal troubles. Following reports that 'Tank' will return against Frank Martin, the WBA lightweight champion took to Twitter with a cryptic message, saying:

"You eat what you kill."

Check out Gervonta Davis' cryptic tweet below:

While he did not confirm or deny the news, it appears that Davis' long-awaited return to the ring will happen sooner than later. It is unclear, however, when or where the bout will take place.

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...