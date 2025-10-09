What happened to Arturo Gatti Jr.? 17-year-old promising boxer found dead

The combat sports community mourns the tragic passing away of Arturo Gatti Jr., who was the son of legendary boxer and Hall of Famer Arturo Gatti.Gatti Jr. was a talented individual who aspired to compete in the Olympics before turning professional.What happened to Arturo Gatti Jr.?Arturo Gatti Jr. was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico, where he was with his mother Amanda Rodrigues. The news was initially reported by Chuck Zito, who was a close friend and bodyguard of the 17-year-old's father and boxing icon Arturo Gatti. In 2009, Gatti took his life at the age of 37 in a hotel in Brazil, where he was on a vacation with his wife and son. Initially, Rodrigues was charged with murder. However, authorities later ruled it out as a suicide.Gatti Jr. took part in several amateur fights and was expected to meet his coach Moe Latif, in Mexico. However, the unfortunate incident stunned the boxing world. Latif paid his respects on his Instagram stories.The World Boxing Council (WBC) recently issued a statement, expressing their ''condolences:''''The World Boxing Council expresses its deepest condolences following the passing of Arturo Gatti Jr., who at only 17 years old and was emerging as one of boxing’s bright young prospects. Son of the legendary Arturo 'Thunder' Gatti, a Hall of Fame inductee, Arturo Jr. had enthusiastically followed in his father’s footsteps, showing talent, discipline, and a passion for the sport that defined his family’s life...Young Arturo Gatti Jr. represented the hope of a new era, with the fire, passion and heart of a champion.The WBC sends its heartfelt condolences to the Gatti family, friends, and the entire boxing community mourning this so heartbreaking loss.''Notably, his father was a two-division world champion, elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012. Gatti (40-9, 31 KOs) is widely known for his rivalry with Micky Ward.