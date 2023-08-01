What happened between Floyd Mayweather and his baby mama Melissa? Looking into the boxer's history of abuse

Floyd Mayweather is considered to be arguably the greatest fighter to ever enter the squared circle. While he retired from the sport with a perfect record of 50-0, Mayweather's personal life hasn't been all that perfect.

Mayweather has been accused and found guilty of a number of domestic violence allegations by his partners. One that stands out is his relationship with Melissa Brim who is the mother of his eldest daughter Iyanna. The couple met in the late 1990s when 'Money' was a rising boxer.

In 2000, Melissa Brim gave birth to Iyanna and a year later Floyd Mayweather assaulted her. The first instance came in February 2001 when 'Money' swung open a car door which hit Brim's jaw and proceeded to push her into the car and punched her several times.

Five months later, Floyd Mayweather assaulted Melissa Brim again at a Las Vegas shopping center. A lawsuit was filed against the former boxing world champion and he pleaded guilty to two counts of battery against his former partner in 2002. However, the lawsuit was ultimately dropped by Brim in 2003, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The two eventually put their past behind them and started to co-parent Iyanna. Soon they became good friends as well and Mayweather also helped Brim to set up a boutique shop in Las Vegas.

Will Floyd Mayweather fight John Gotti III again?

Mayweather was seen in another exhibition bout in June this year against the grandson of a former New York mobster, John Gotti III. The fight had a rather bizarre ending as the referee stopped the fight in the sixth round and labeled it as a no-contest.

Unhappy with the decision, John Gotti III decided to keep fighting and threw some shots at Mayweather after the stoppage, which led to a huge brawl. However, despite how the fight ended, it looks like we might see another fight between the two.

Speaking of the same during an interview with Ariel Helwani, John Gotti III said:

“We’re in talks right now, actually, to do something. So we’ll see where it goes. From what I understood, after the fight, it was the most Googled thing in the whole world. Floyd’s a businessman. Floyd wants to capitalize on that. He wants to make money. So if they want to do it again, I’m here, and I promise you this time, I’m going to come out guns blazing as soon as that bell rings, and we’re going to fight now.