Holly Holm is set to return to action after nearly a year away from the octagon. She will face former PFL champion Kayla Harrision, who will be making her promotional debut, on the highly anticipated UFC 300 on April 13, 2024.

Holly Holm last stepped into the octagon on July 15 in her headline bout against Bueno Silva at UFC Vegas 77. Whilst the result on the night didn't go her way, the overturned decision means she is undefeated in her last two appearances.

What happened to Holly Holm? Exploring what "The Preacher's Daughter" has been doing in her time away from the octagon

Following the fight, the 42-year-old opted to take a break from MMA in order to reset and refocus her mind, as well as continue the philantrophy work she does with a host of charities.

One such non-profit organization that Holm regularly helps out is IncredAble Adaptive MMA. The charity works with a host of children and teenagers from different backgrounds and those with physical challenges and introduces them to the world of mixed martial arts.

Due to her skillset in MMA and her background in both boxing and kickboxing, Holly Holm regularly hosts workout sessions and classes with the charity, with all proceeds going directly back into the program.

Discussing her with work with IncredAble, Holm spoke to KRQE News and said:

“It’s lifechanging, their health, their confidence, even just how they communicate, everything. It’s like, you see them completely transform into the better version that they can be and in turn, they also, very much, inspire me.”

Outside of her charity work, Holm has also been focused on making another run at a UFC title. Despite being 42, 'The Preacher's Daughter' still feels as hungry as ever and the thought of retirement isn't close to her mind.

During the same interview with KRQE News, Holm said:

“People ask about the new up-and-comers, like they’re hungry. Well, so am I. I still am. The day that I don’t feel that hungry is the day I will retire.”

Should Holm walk away victorious at UFC 300 against the highly rated Harrison, she may very well end up challenging for a title in the future.

Poll : Will Holly Holm reclaim a UFC title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion