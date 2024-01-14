What happened to MMA fighter Ryan Curtis? Leah McCourt shares details on horrifying injury 

The MMA community has seemingly lost another fighter after a heartbreaking injury announcement.

No. 1 ranked Bellator featherweight Leah McCourt announced on Instagram that her teammate, Ryan Curtis, suffered a severe and life-altering spine injury in training on Jan. 11. According to McCourt's statement, Curtis has "no movement in his legs or left arm" and is currently in the ICU.

McCourt also reported that Curtis' injury would be career-ending and require a hospitalization period of five months minimum.

Specifically naming Curtis' injuries, McCourt wrote:

"Ryan has suffered a broken back, broken neck and dislocated spine. During this injury, trauma was also caused to his spinal cord. The damage is classified as the most severe that can happen to a spinal cord."

McCourt and Curtis appear to have a close friendship, as the two often share their encounters on social media. While many have reported the injury to Curtis, McCourt appears the most devastated by the incident.

McCourt ended the caption to her post by requesting that fans donate to a GoFundMe page created for Curtis and his family to assist with medical funds and the cost of living. Per McCourt, Curtis has a wife and a two-year-old daughter.

The GoFundMe page for Ryan Curtis and his family can be found in McCourt's Instagram bio.

Who is Ryan Curtis?

Ryan Curtis is a 6-4 flyweight from Dublin, Ireland.

Nicknamed 'Chaos,' Curtis had one fight in Bellator MMA, defeating Luiz Gonzalez at Bellator 217. The fighter has also competed in notable regional promotions, including Cage Warriors, Brave CF, and BAMMA. Curtis most notably faced UFC flyweight contender Amir Albazi in 2019.

Though Curtis has seemingly trained at multiple camps in Ireland, the flyweight has been seen at SBG Ireland and SBG Charlestown with Leah McCourt, Conor McGregor, and Owen Roddy.

Prior to the devastating injury, Curtis was scheduled to face Davide Scarano at Cage Conflict 12 on Feb. 24.

The current status of his health and physical condition is unknown. McCourt has stated that the fighter's future well-being depends on his development in the coming weeks.