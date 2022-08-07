What happened to Mohammed Usman's son Nash?

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 winner Mohammed Usman's son Nash tragically passed away in 2019 due to a drowning incident in a pool in Arlington, Texas. Even though the child was pulled out of the pool and transferred to a local hospital, his life could not be saved.

At the time of his death, Nash Mohammed Usman was just two-years-old. The death of a child is sure to break any parent, however, MMA fighter Usman instead decided to make something of his fighting career and do right by his son.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Mohammed Usman opened up about how he dealt with the death of his son. The heavyweight revealed that his baby boy was the main reason he began fighting:

"I started fighting because of my son Nash. We had him in 2016 and he passed away in 2019 from drowning and he's the main reason that I fight... Im really deicating this season [TUF 30] to my son... I know you are looking down on me from heaven . I'm going to make you proud and I'm going to show you how far we've come."

Mohammed Usman is the younger brother of UFC pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman.

Mohammed Usman wins UFC contract

'The Motor' clinched the highly sought-after UFC contract after being crowned the TUF season 30 winner at UFC on ESPN 40. Usman knocked out Zac Pauga just thirty-six seconds into round two.

In the finale, the heavyweight floored Pauga in the second round with a powerful left hook and sealed the deal with a series of hammer fists. The 33-year-old currently holds a pro-mixed martial arts record of 8 wins and two losses.

In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Usman stated that he and his coaches knew that the opportunity for the match-winning left hand would present itself in the fight:

"I worked with coach Jake and Justin on that punch being there just based on how he [Pauga] stands and his posture... I knew that it was going to be there, if I shoot it to the body and come back to the head with it."

Check out the full interview below:

Before being featured on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), 'The Motor' fought for Tachi Palace fights, Victory Fighting Championship, Titan FC and PFL.

