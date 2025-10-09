  • home icon
  What happened to Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC star killed in Sydney

What happened to Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC star killed in Sydney

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:34 GMT
Exploring what happened to Suman Mokhtarian. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Exploring what happened to Suman Mokhtarian. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Suman Mokhtarian is an Australian-born MMA fighter who made his bones in the regional scene before making it to 'The Ultimate Fighter 27' as a featherweight contender. Despite losing to Ricky Steele in the opening round, he was offered a UFC contract and fought twice in the promotion.

Mokhtarian lost his UFC debut via first-round knockout to Sodiq Yusuff in December 2018 and got outpointed by Seung Woo Choi in his second promotional outing in December 2019. He stopped competing professionally after that and focused on coaching fighters at the Australian Top Team gym in Sydney.

What happened to Suman Mokhtarian?

Suman Mokhtarian was shot dead by a gunman in the Riverstone district of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), while he was on a walk earlier this week. The 33-year-old suffered fatal wounds to his upper torso in the suspected targeted attack.

According to the Daily Telegraph, authorities also found a vehicle set ablaze near the crime scene. However, there's no official confirmation on whether the two incidents are connected. Intriguingly, this wasn't the first time Mokhtarian was targeted.

Last February, a gunman disguised as a food delivery executive allegedly tried to shoot the ex-UFC fighter at close range outside the Australian Top Team gym in Sydney. Per MMA Junkie, the NSW police also forced the cancellation of a regional MMA promotion's inaugural event due to fears of a potential gang-related attack. Several fighters coached by Mokhtarian were set to compete at the event.

One of Mokhtarian's students, Jesse Swain, posted a heartfelt tribute to his coach via an Instagram post. He wrote:

"Haven’t been able to sleep tonight after hearing the news, so decided to post this now. Firstly, I want to say Suman believed in me more than I believed in myself. I owe all I’ve done in MMA to him. Anyone who knew him personally knows how passionate and invigorating he was, and he expected nothing but the best from you. He pushed me to heights I never thought I’d get to when starting out, he stopped me from quitting in late 2024, right before he got me the professional opportunities, and he personally told me my potential in the game. I’ll make sure to fulfill that potential for him. RIP Suman."
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
