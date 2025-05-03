"What a horrible idea" - Fans react to enclosed boxing ring for Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero event in Times Square

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to lock horns with Rolando Romero at The Ring's Fatal Fury, held in Times Square on May 2. This is set to be a historical event as it is the first boxing match in this eye-catching venue.

Ad

Although it is held in a public setting, the fights will not be visible to fans gathering around the corner. The boxing ring is covered with bright red fences that obstruct the view of the fights. Behind-the-scenes footage was recently shared by How Boxing Works on X, showing that it is an enclosed ring. They wrote:

"A look inside the walls."

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans immediately took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Inside the walls! What a horrible idea."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others wrote:

"This s*** was a terrible idea wish they just had it at MSG or Barclays & called it a day."

"Damn they putting a wall around the ring? No way That’s messed up some would-be bystanders gonna be p*****. Best bet try to get a room with a view."

"Wtf is the point of fighting in time square if that fence is gonna be up and the public can’t see."

Ad

"Imagine how iconic the photos from above would be if there is a sea of people surrounding the ring in Times Square."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @howboxingworkss on X]

Canelo Alvarez predicts Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero

The undisputed super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez, recently shared his perspective on the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight on Times Square. The Mexican boxer is scheduled to fight William Scull on May 3, a day after the Fatal Fury card.

Ad

When asked about his predictions regarding Garcia vs. Romero by Fight Hub TV, Alvarez gave a concise response, stating:

"[Ryan Garcia's] gonna win by knockout."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.