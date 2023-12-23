“What an idiot” - Tommy Fury issues fiery reaction post-KSI fight amid appeal controversy, proclaims “hate” for the British YouTuber-turned-boxer

Tommy Fury isn't letting KSI off the hook. After the Professional Boxing Association (PBA) upheld his close-fought victory over KSI, Fury pulled no punches in a recent interview, firing off a barrage of insults directed at his rival.

"He's in the dustbin. I hate him. KSI's in the bin. How you enjoying that loss? KSI rejected appeal. As the only man I've ever known in boxing history to appeal a loss. You lost fair and square, mate. Deal with it, get back on YouTube and do your thing."

Fury, still simmering from the months-long appeal process, didn't stop there. He further added saying:

"And pay me, dad the 250 grand as well, you cheapskate... Listen, if you're about that Mr. Money, paychecks and all that, misfits, whatever you want, pay game. 250 grand. It's nothing for you. Pay up. Sore loser. Kicking billboards. What an idiot."

The PBA's verdict confirmed Fury's unanimous decision victory, a result that initially sparked controversy and fueled KSI's immediate appeal.

Tommy Fury opens up on going for influencer boxers instead of conventional ones

Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has carved a niche for himself in the world of crossover boxing, racking up high-profile clashes with YouTube stars like KSI and Jake Paul. While some purists may scoff, Fury is unapologetically clear about his motivations - the money.

As per IFL TV, in a recent interview, Fury provided a blunt answer on being questioned about his preference for influencer bouts over traditional contenders. He said:

"Let's not beat around the bush, it's a lot better financially than conventional boxing, the money these fights are generating, conventional boxers will never see in their careers. I'm sure Jai Opetaia can box and will all the belts, but it wouldn't accumulate to a fraction of what these crossover fights can generate."

Fury's statement is a stark reflection of the evolving landscape of boxing. While traditional belts and rankings still hold prestige, the influx of social media stars and their massive followings has unlocked a new revenue stream, with influencer fights often generating pay-per-view numbers and sponsorships that might, at times, dwarf those of traditional boxing matches.