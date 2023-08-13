What injury did Vicente Luque suffer from? Explaining brain bleed from Geoff Neal fight

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque suffered a horrific injury last year against Geoff Neal.

Neal beat Luque via KO and unfortunately the latter sustained a brain hemorrhage and ended up spending months in recovery. This could've been a life-threatening injury as it causes bleeding between brain tissue and the skull or inside the brain tissue itself. As a result of the same, there were major concerns about him never being able to fight again as well.

However, thankfully for Vicente Luque, he recovered and successfully returned to the octagon as well last night at UFC Vegas 78. During his recovery journey, the support of the UFC and his determination played a pivotal role in his progress.

As revealed by Vicente Luque himself, the promotion stood by him throughout the entire process. He underwent thorough medical testing and examinations to ensure that his body was healing properly and that he was fit to return to the UFC.

Speaking of the same during a pre-fight press conference of his fight against Rafael dos Anjos, Luque said:

"That was unfortunate, but I was 100% blessed to be able to recover very well, since the first day right after the fight when I got the news. They did all the testing and the examinations, everything went well. My body was recovering. And then the UFC and my manager Ali Abdelaziz, they were always with me in this process. Trying to get the best information for me to make sure that I was gonna get fully recovered and be able to compete. That's what's gonna happen. I'm back, I'm 100%. I would even say I'm better than 100%."

Watch the video below from 0:45:

Did 'The Silent Assassin' win his fight against Rafael dos Anjos?

Yes, Vicente Luque marked his return to the octagon with a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos (49-46, 48-47, 48-47). The fight had a few decisive moments as the two showcased high-level MMA skills.

The victory over Anjos held great significance for Luque who was visibly emotional after the fight. Speaking about how he came back with a win following his horrific injury, 'The Silent Assassin' had this to say:

"I'm a cold guy but I'm very emotional right now. It's a miracle for me to be here. I never feared anything but I feared never doing this again... And for all people who don't believe in miracles anymore, I'm a proof of that."

Check out the post-fight octagon interview below: