What is Isaac Cruz's nationality? A closer look at the boxer's ethnic roots 

Isaac Cruz is currently one of the top talents in the super lightweight division. The former WBC silver lightweight champion has a penchant for knockouts and holds wins against the likes of Rolando Romero and Francisco Vargas.'Pitbull' was last seen in an action-packed 10-round war against Angel Fierro, where he came away with a hard-fought unanimous decision win.Later this weekend at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, he is set to rematch Fierro on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios. The 27-year-old's pugilistic ability comes as no surprise, seeing as he comes from a long line of fighters.Check out Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro's face-off ahead of their rematch below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat is Isaac Cruz's nationality?Isaac Cruz is a third-generation fighter out of Mexico. 'Pitbull' was born and brought up in Mexico City. He took up his family trade at an early age. Starting boxing training at just seven years old, he was adamant about becoming not just another fighter, but one of the best in the world.Cruz holds an amateur record of 73-12 with 50 knockouts. He was the Mexico City champion from 2010-2014, a regional champion from 2011-2014, and took part in three Olympic Trials.'Pitbull' made his professional debut with a 90-second KO win over Luis Yan Revilla in 2015 at the age of 16. He currently holds a pro-boxing record of 27-3-1.Speaking to Premier Boxing Championship (PBC), the pugilist opened up about how growing up in the streets of Mexico City shaped him:&quot;My childhood was in Magdalena Contreras in Mexico City. I grew up with my parents separated, so I was living with my mother, and I played in the street freely and safely with my brother and the neighbors... My grandfather was a fighter, and my father was a fighter. I started training at the age of seven... From the start, I wanted to be someone who shined brightly above the rest. [H/T PBC]&quot;Cruz represents his heritage with pride and often uses his popularity to address issues plaguing his Latino brothers and sisters. During an interview with Mediotiempo earlier this year, 'Pitbull' spoke his mind on the alleged ill treatment of immigrants in the US, saying:&quot;It hurts me as a Mexican... to know how they are being treated. [Said Cruz, referring to the alleged ill treatment suffered by immigrant workers because of their origin]. For those who do evil, the people who do good work are treated in a very unfair way... Not just because I'm Mexican, but also Peruvian, Honduran, whatever... I join in that bitter sorrow they are going through. [H/T MARCA]&quot;Check out Isaac Cruz's comments below: