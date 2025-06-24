What does "Jake Paul is a LARP" mean? Exploring the origins of the viral internet meme

Jake Paul is stepping back into the spotlight for his next boxing assignment. As he prepares to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, the detractors have pulled up a fresh narrative for Paul's boxing journey.

Social media has latched onto a trending phrase that claims “Jake Paul is a LARP.” From Reddit threads to meme signs flashed at his fights, the term has gained serious traction. But what does it actually mean to call Paul a LARP?

What does "Jake Paul is a LARP" mean?

According to Redditors, the phrase suggests that Jake Paul isn’t truly a boxer. Critics of the American boxer claim that he’s just pretending to be one. They claim that his career feels synonymous with a live-action role-playing game, in short, LARPing.

It’s a term that's drawn from popular culture, where people dress up and act out characters from fantasy or science fiction. But Gen Z and parts of the MMA and boxing fanbase have reworked it to describe anyone who’s faking something in real life. So when people say Paul is "LARPing", they’re saying he’s acting like a real boxer without earning that label the traditional way.

Paul’s boxing career started after he built a massive following through YouTube and Vine. His fights have largely featured names that draw attention, but not necessarily top-level boxers. His opponents include former NBA player Nate Robinson, retired MMA stars like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, and legends like Anderson Silva, who are well past their athletic prime.

To critics, this just proves their point that Paul isn’t trying to climb boxing’s ranks. He’s curating fights that generate headlines and pay-per-view buys.

A vast majority of the boxing community has praised Jake Paul for his efforts

Despite these narratives, many fighters, fans, and MMA pundits believe Jake Paul’s power and drawing potential are real. He’s drawn more eyeballs to boxing than many traditional fighters.

That’s what makes his upcoming fight with Julia Chavez Jr. so intriguing. Chavez Jr. is a former WBC middleweight champion and the son of a boxing legend.

He’s also a flawed fighter with inconsistent performances and questionable motivation. But he has experience and a proper boxing pedigree. If Paul wins, it could be a legitimate claim to having beaten a real boxer with deep roots in the sport.

As of now, Paul holds an 11-1 professional boxing record with seven knockout wins. His only loss came against Tommy Fury in February 2023 by split decision.

