What is Jessica Camara's ethnicity? Everything you should know about the boxer's heritage, family background, and more

Jessica Camara is among the most well-known Canadian boxing stars today and currently holds the WBA female lightweight Gold title. The 37-year-old is set to face Chantelle Cameron on the all-women's MVP boxing card this weekend at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Ahead of Camara's highly anticipated bout, let's take a closer look at her ethnic roots and family heritage.

What is Jessica Camara's ethnicity?

Jessica Camara was born in April 1988 in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada. While she calls Canada home, her parents are of Portuguese origin. However, Camara has previously admitted that she can't speak the language and found it difficult to communicate with her romantic partner, who hails from Mexico.

During an interview with Le Journal de Montreal, Camara opened up about her romantic relationship with fellow boxer Erika Jeanette Hernandez and how their backgrounds caused a language barrier problem in the early days of their courtship. She said:

"It wasn’t easy. We ended up talking to each other via Facebook using Google Translate. Erika didn’t speak English. My parents are of Portuguese origin, and I was born in Cambridge, Ontario. I don’t speak Spanish. For a year, we talked to each other via Facebook. Then, we arranged to meet in Cancun." [H/t: The Sun]

Camara has a professional boxing record of 13-4 with 1 technical draw. In her last fight against Caroline Dubois, an accidental clash of heads forced the doctor to put a stop to the contest and declare the fight a technical draw. However, in the aftermath, Dubois claimed that Camara was hurt due to her punches and said:

"I don't think she wanted it... I saw her right eye was swelling up, and that was from a punch. With the cut, the blood wasn't coming in her face; it was coming round the side of her face. I'm punching her and maybe it's splattering on her face. She didn't want it, man. It was getting stopped by the doctor or I was stopping it." [H/t: Sky Sports]

