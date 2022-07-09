What is Joe Rogan's stance on Cain Velasquez's attempted murder trial?

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemingly wishes that Cain Velasquez hadn't shot Harry Goularte and his truck, but instead beat the accused sex offender with his hands. Velasquez is a former UFC heavyweight champion and is currently in custody at Santa Clara County after chasing down Goularte and shooting at him.

Goularte is accused of sexual offenses involving a minor, including one of Velasquez's close relatives. While speaking to Michael Bisping about the case on the JRE MMA Show episode #119, Joe Rogan stated:

"My only wish is that he just ran the car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f***ing car, and beat him to death. F**ck you."

Bisping and Rogan seemingly shared the same mindset around the incident, with the former middleweight champion stating that beating the accused to death would have been "too good for him," considering the allegations.

Rogan went onto say that the context of the allegations involving Harry Goularte was the "sickest of all of those sicknesses," given that the allegations involved sexual acts with children. The man reportedly molested a close relative of Velasquez '100 times'.

However, should Cain Velasquez be found guilty of attempted murder, he could face a minimum of 20 years to life in prison.

What has Joe Rogan said about gun control within the United States?

Joe Rogan often attends shooting ranges and is seemingly a supporter of gun ownership. The UFC commentator feels that even if guns were made illegal in the United States, the government wouldn't be able to keep track of all the guns.

It's currently legal for US citizens to have the right to keep and bear arms under the protection of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. When speaking about banning guns with Pete Dominick on the JRE podcast episode #1380, Rogan said:

"Even if you made guns illegal, even if you said you can't have any bullets, you'll all go to jail, there's so many guns, you're not getting them all. It's not possible. There's more guns than there are people. Which means there are more than 330 million guns in this country alone."

Rogan's claim that the United States has more guns than people is surprisingly true when looking at a study from 2017. The study found that in 2017, the United States had 393 million guns compared to 326 million people.

