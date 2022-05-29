×
What is Joe Rogan's take on Stoned Ape Theory? 

Modified May 29, 2022 04:51 PM IST
News

UFC commentator Joe Rogan appears quite intrigued by the 'Stoned Ape Theory'. The stand-up comedian and podcast host has talked about it multiple times on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Terence McKenna, an ethnobotanist, came up with the 'Stoned Ape Theory'. According to the theory, the actions of ancient hominids consuming psilocybin mushrooms may have had a significant impact on their brains. As a result, this could have possibly propelled the evolution of culture, language, religion, arts, and science.

Although Rogan has not expressly said that he agrees with the theory, the 54-year-old finds the idea very compelling. During an episode of his podcast, he discussed the theory with Michael Pollan and said that although the credibility of McKenna's ideas could be questioned, the theory was certainly captivating.

"His theory is that it coincides with climate change and these lower hominids experimenting with different food sources... He had a bunch of ideas that never panned out... the guy was a constant pot user, he was constantly doing psychedelics... I mean he was a fun guy to listen to talk... But the idea that these ancient hominids experienced, experimented rather, with psilocybin and this was what advanced culture, advanced language, advanced their understanding of each other, it's a very compelling idea," said Rogan.

Joe Rogan finds a place on Time Magazine's '100 Most Influential People' list

54-year-old Rogan has a massive fan following that is not just restricted to the United States. He began his mainstream career hosting Fear Factor and then became synonymous as the voice of the UFC. Over the last decade, though, Rogan has cemented himself as one of the most popular podcasters on the planet.

The American has his foot in various ventures apart from hosting the podcast; he regularly performs stand-up comedy and is a co-founder of fitness brand Onnit.

Asked to write this short thing by ⁦@efelsenthal⁩ about ⁦@joerogan⁩ for ⁦@TIME⁩ 100. Whatever you think of him, you think of him, as I note: The nation’s earworm 👂 🪱: Joe Rogan Is on the 2022 TIME 100 List | TIME time.com/collection/100…
Rogan's influence on the masses is hard to deny. Time Magazine took cognizance of the same and included him in their list of '100 Most Influential People of 2022'. This list includes people from various fields like entertainment, politics, sports, and business.

They inducted Joe Rogan into the Leaders category. He finds himself in the company of figures like U.S. President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

