What did Joe Rogan say about Evansville, Indiana?

Joe Rogan recently discussed the issue of air pollution in the city of Evansville, Indiana. Upon finding out about the prevalent problem in the city, Rogan claimed it wouldn't be wise to live there.

On episode 1776 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan had climate scientist Andrew Dessler as a guest on his show. As the topic of climate change came up, Rogan brought up the city of Evansville, which has been severely labored by nearby power plants.

During the podcast, Rogan's producer Jamie Vernon found out that Evansville was the most affected city by coal plant pollution in North America. Vernon revealed that there are seven coal plants within 30 miles of the city, which came as a huge shock to both Rogan and Dessler.

Rogan said:

"Yeah, you don't wanna live there."

Joe Rogan recently received a ton of criticism for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccines on his podcast. In the aftermath, Rogan vowed to have guests with differing opinions on his platform in order to provide a non-biased angle to the viewers.

Prior to Rogan's chat with Andrew Dessler, another climate expert in Steven Koonin appeared as a guest on the podcast. Both scientists have contrasting takes on modern climate change. In an Instagram post, the famed podcaster posted images from both episodes with the caption:

"2 perspectives on climate change. Steven Koonin, physicist, who wrote the book “unsettled” and Andrew Dessler climate scientist and Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A&M University. Both had a completely different perspective. Both available now on @spotify"

Is Joe Rogan right in his comments about Evansville?

Joe Rogan's podcast often sheds light on overlooked issues. In the case of Evansville, Rogan is right about the prevalent issues in the city.

The positioning of coal plants around the city is a major reason behind this. In fact, the entire region of Southern Indiana has suffered from pollution issues for quite some time now.

Indiana ranks third in the entire United States in coal consumption for electricity generation. Fortunately, the air quality in the city has ameliorated over the last few years. Recently, Indiana Michigan Power revealed it is looking to replace its coal-powered electricity generation process with other methods.

