What has Kevin Holland recently said about his retirement from professional MMA?

Kevin Holland recently hinted at a full retirement from professional MMA. The UFC fighter stated only a big fight would change his mind. 'Trailblazer' lost to Khamzat Chimaev in his previous UFC outing, with the Sweden-based fighter remaining unbeaten in his professional MMA career.

While speaking to Results Roofing, Holland made it clear that his retirement wasn't a publicity stunt and that he was serious about walking away from the sport. The American explained that he had a good pay day and that only a big fight would make him return to the octagon:

"I’m retired. I’m officially retired. I’m retired from fighting. I had a good fight, good payday, I had a good run. But I’m really, really happy on the green side. Unless something super-duper magical pops up, yeah, I’m pretty happy with the way things are."

Watch the full Kevin Holland interview here:

Kevin Holland wasn't in bad form when competing in the UFC, beating Tim Means and Alex Oliveira before suffering defeat against Khamzat Chimaev. The 29-year-old usually all but the very best of the division: Chimaev, Marvin Vettori, Derek Brunson, Brendan Allen and Thiago Santos.

It's unknown what a "super-duper magical" fight might be, but it does leave the door open for a potential return. Holland reportedly took home $116,000 after losing to Chimaev, but made a modest $261,000 in his last two victories according to MMA Salaries.

When did Kevin Holland make his professional MMA debut and who did he fight?

Kevin Holland made his professional MMA debut back in 2015. He took on Marcos Ayub at XKO 25: FIVE YEARS STRONG. The event took place in Arlington, Texas. 'Trailblazer' dominated and won via stoppage in the very first round.

Before entering the professional scene in 2015, Holland was competing in the amateur MMA circuit. The American fought five times as an amateur and won all of his bouts.

Kevin Holland @Trailblaze2top #ufc227 #kevinholland #trailblazer Like I said at contender series- fighting is fun to me. Sign me up for wild scraps & smack talk every damn time! I gave everything I had on 10 days notice. Props to Santos dude hits hard AF. @ufc Like I said at contender series- fighting is fun to me. Sign me up for wild scraps & smack talk every damn time! I gave everything I had on 10 days notice. Props to Santos dude hits hard AF. @ufc #ufc227 #kevinholland #trailblazer https://t.co/n3yByMdMgf

After 15 professional outings, Holland eventually got the call up to compete in Dana White's Contender Series. The 29-year-old seized the opportunity by beating Will Santiago via unanimous decision and made his full UFC debut against Thiago Santos in 2018. He stepped up on short notice to face the feared Brazilian.

If Holland really does walk away from the UFC, the American will have a solid career to look back on with ten wins, five losses and one no-contest in the organization. His knockout of Jacare Souza was one of a kind.

