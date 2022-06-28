Latest UFC 276 fight card

UFC 276 will host one of the most anticipated main events of the year as Jared Cannonier finally gets his shot at Israel Adesanya's middleweight title on July 2.

In the other title fight on the card, Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will meet for the third time, with the Australian defending his featherweight belt in Las Vegas.

Sean Strickland will also fight relative MMA newcomer Alex Pereira in the middleweight division, with the winner likely to get the next shot at the belt. Pereira famously beat the UFC middleweight champion twice during the pair's professional kickboxing days.

UFC 276 also offers a tough test for the highly-rated Sean O'Malley, who takes on Pedro Munhoz in the 135-pound division. The bout will kick off the main card, with Brad Riddell and Jalin Turner headlining the prelims.

MMA legend Robbie Lawler returns to the octagon to face Bryan Barberena at welterweight. The 40-year-old previously beat Nick Diaz at UFC 266 and has managed to remain relatively active given his age.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Ian Garry, with the promising Irishman set to take on Gabe Green this Saturday in his third UFC outing.

Two more legends of the sport square-off at UFC 276, with Donald Cerrone taking on Jim Miller during the prelims. Both fighters have recently suffered from opponents pulling out of their fights, with Cerrone stepping in on late after Bobby Green pulled out of this weekend's bout.

Back in the 185-pound division, UFC icon Uriah Hall takes on Brazil's André Muniz.

Elsewhere, Jessica Eye will give Maycee Barber one of her toughest tests in the women's flyweight division. Barber is currently on a two-fight win streak, havingf beaten Montana De La Rosa and Miranda Maverick in back-to-back fights.

In yet another middleweight clash, Brad Tavares will fight Dricus Du Plessis in the South African's third UFC bout.

Getting the stacked card started will be Australia's Jessica-Rose Clark, who faces the struggling Julija Stoliarenko. Stoliarenko is currently winless in the UFC, losing her last three bouts in the organization.

What is the UFC 276 venue?

UFC 276 will take place in a familiar environment for many of the fighters competing. The event is set to go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The UFC have hosted many events at the venue throughout the years.

Las Vegas also houses the UFC Apex facility, which has hosted events since the outbreak of COVID-19 and episodes of Dana White's Contender Series. The show is currently approaching its sixth season.

UFC 276 and the T-Mobile Arena is set to host two major title fights, with Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight crown against the naturally bigger Jared Cannonier in the main event.

'The Killa Gorilla' typically walks around at 210-215 pounds, meaning in the middleweight division, Cannonier normally has a size and power advantage against his opponents.

We'll see if that proves to be a difference-maker this Saturday.

