What are the latest UFC 276 odds?

UFC 276, headlined by the middleweight title clash between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier, is scheduled for 2 June in Las Vegas, Nevada. The current Draftkings betting odds for the event are as follows:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

The champion Israel Adesanya is a -365 favorite for the event. Jared Cannonier, meanwhile, is the +300 underdog.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Halloway 3

Reigning 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski is a -190 favorite, while former champion Max Halloway is a +160 underdog for the event. The weekend's fight will be the third time these two featherweights will be facing each other.

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is currently the -115 favorite in this fight. No.4-ranked middleweight contender Strickland is the -105 underdog.

Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz

Bantamweight sensation Sean O'Malley is a -260 favourite in the matchup, while Munhoz is a +220 underdog.

The odds for the Prelims and Early Prelims Bouts

Uriah Hall (+205) vs. Andre Muniz (-245)

Jessica Eye (+190) vs. Maycee Barber (-225)

Brad Tavares (-110) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (-110)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-140) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+120)

Robbie Lawler (-125) vs. Bryan Barberena (+105)

Brad Riddle (+110) vs. Jalin Turner (-130)

Jim Miller (-210) vs. Donald Cerrone (+180)

Ian Garry (-155) vs. Gabriel Green (+135)

Lauren Murphy out of UFC 276 clash with Meisha Tate

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Meisha Tate's flyweight debut suffered a setback as her opponent Lauren Murphy pulled out of their UFC 276 bout due to undisclosed reasons.

During last Saturday's Vegas 57 broadcast, the mixed martial arts organisation confirmed that the flyweight bout has been cancelled from the UFC 276 card.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy is off the UFC 276 card, per the #UFCVegas57 broadcast. Sources told ESPN that Murphy is out for undisclosed reasons.

According to a report by MMA Junkie, The Ultimate Fighting Championship is currently looking for a short notice replacement to fill in for Murphy at UFC 276. The report also suggested that the promotion was also considering moving the fight to another July fight card.

Former champion Meisha Tate, in response to Murphy pulling out of the fight, tweeted that she was ready to invoke violence on whomever is next to fight her:

"Lauren is out for July 2nd, this only invokes violence for whomever or whatever is next"

Miesha Tate @MieshaTate Lauren is out for July 2nd, this only invokes violence for whomever or whatever is next.

Lauren Murphy also responded to the unfortunate incident stating that she was hoping to rebook the fight for July 16.

Lauren Murphy @LaurenMurphyMMA Thanks everyone for the well wishes and concern. I am okay. Unfortunately due to a circumstance out of my control, I am unable to compete next weekend. The UFC is trying to rebook the fight on Long Island July 16.

We are just waiting for Miesha to confirm. Thanks everyone for the well wishes and concern. I am okay. Unfortunately due to a circumstance out of my control, I am unable to compete next weekend. The UFC is trying to rebook the fight on Long Island July 16. We are just waiting for Miesha to confirm.

