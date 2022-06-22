What is the latest UFC 278 fight card?

UFC 278 has a stacked main card, with Kamaru Usman rematching Leon Edwards in the headline fight.

Usman will once again defend his UFC welterweight title when facing the Birmingham-based fighter later this year. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' beat Edwards via unanimous decision in their previous meeting at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015.

The card will also see former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold take on Paulo Costa. Rockhold is currently on a two-fight losing streak after suffering back-to-back defeats against Yoel Romero and Jan Błachowicz.

UFC 278 will also host another MMA legend in the form of Jose Aldo, who's set to face Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight clash. Aldo is a former UFC featherweight champion. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak in his new weight class.

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov is another important bout set for the August 20 event. Romanov will be looking to break into the UFC heavyweight top 10. The Moldovan is currently undefeated in his MMA career and has won all five of his octagon bouts.

Many bouts have already been confirmed for the UFC 278 prelims, with Francisco Figueiredo featuring in a flyweight bout against Amir Albazi. Victor Altamirano and Daniel da Silva will also compete in the 125-pound division at the event.

On the opposite end of the scale, Tyson Pedro will face Harry Hunsucker in a light heavyweight prelim contest. Another American looking to make a statement is Sean Woodson. Woodson has a professional MMA record of 9-1 and faces veteran Luis Saldaña in the featherweight division.

Two Chinese athletes are currently booked to fight at UFC 278, with Yanan Wu taking on Lucie Pudilová at bantamweight and Aoriqileng fighting Jay Perrin, also at 135 pounds.

AJ Fletcher will make his second walk to the octagon when taking on Swiss-born Ange Loosa in the UFC welterweight division. Another American on the card is Jared Gordon, who faces Brazilian Leonardo Santos at 155 pounds.

Dana White hints at Nate Diaz possibly fighting at UFC 278

While speaking to the media during a promotional scrum for the upcoming UFC 278 event in Utah, Dana White addressed the possibility of Nate Diaz fighting on the Salt Lake City-held card later this year.

"Yeah, that could happen. Yeah, [Nate Diaz] could end up on this card. I didn’t say he is, I said he could."

Watch the full media scrum below:

Khamzat Chimaev has been rumored to be a possible opponent for Diaz, with 'Borz' seemingly willing to fight wherever and whenever the UFC wishes. However, this would be a very dangerous fight for Diaz, especially given the American's recent form in the organization.

Diaz hasn't won a fight since 2019, beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. The 37-year-old has suffered back-to-back losses against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards in his last two UFC outings. He has one fight remaining on his contract.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far