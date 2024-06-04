"What a legend" - Rodtang shows why he's always been a fan-favorite in ONE Championship debut against Sergio Wielzen

Right from the beginning of his ONE Championship career, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been a crowd darling because of his elite-level skills and action-packed fights, which entertain fans worldwide.

Rodtang's fight approach was showcased on his very first outing under the world's largest martial arts organization when he made his debut against Sergio Wielzen in September 2018 at ONE: Conquest of Heroes.

This full fight of Rodtang's clash with Wielzen was reposted by the promotion on their official YouTube channel with the description saying:

"Ahead ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang's eagerly anticipated return to kickboxing action against Bosnian-Canadian striker Denis Puric at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7, relive his epic ONE debut against Surinamese star Sergio Wielzen at ONE: CONQUEST OF HEROES in 2018!"

'The Iron Man' displayed his crisp strikes and incredible speed against the Surinamese fighter to score points on the judges' scorecards.

But in between those damage-inflicting hits, the Thai superstar showboated and invited 'Samurai' to trade shots with him and eventually took the unanimous decision win.

It engaged and entertained the fans inside the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia throughout the match.

Fans online are equally impressed and entertained by Rodtang's showmanship inside the Circle

Six years later, after this fight with Wielzen, fans were able to reminisce about this fantastic performance by the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete, and they showered him with positive messages, as users @StillycoBra5150, @terrencefu4473, @stickysat, @bala777, and @Progeneratoryt commented:

"It's like rodtang could read his mind"

"Rodtang plays for the crowd, he could have knocked him out easily but he lets the fight go on to entertain the crowd and he knows he will win anyway! What a legend 🙌"

"You can tell that Rodtang felt sorry for Wielzen... He's not just the king of the rin but also a good man ! :)"

"Became a Rodtang fans and his punch."

"rodtang looks like he finally reached irl video game character level"

Now, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is ready to collide with fellow knockout artist Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing match on June 7 at the co-main event of ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.