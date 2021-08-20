What is the location for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight?

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant has been scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 6 later this year. The venue has not yet been confirmed, but it is widely speculated that the event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena.

The T-Mobile Arena has often hosted Canelo Alvarez's fights. The Mexican has previously fought in the renowned stadium five times and is strongly rumored to make his sixth appearance in the arena against Caleb Plant.

Saul Alvarez, widely referred to as Canelo, is currently boxing's biggest superstar and is one step away from claiming all the titles at 168-pounds. Canelo's final step on the path to conquering the undisputed and unified super-middleweight title will be a rather tough one when he faces an undefeated American in Caleb Plant.

Plant, 29, has held the IBF super-middleweight title since 2019. As of July 2021, he is ranked as the second-best active super-middleweight by ESPN and third by The Ring.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez, undoubtedly among the best boxers in the world, has not been beaten since he lost to the all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013. Since then, Canelo has cemented his legacy in boxing after facing established names in Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Gennady Golovkin twice, Daniel Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev and most recently Billy Joe Saunders. The Mexican icon captured Saunders' WBO super middleweight title.

Plant, unlike Canelo, has a perfect record of 21-0. However, it is hard to compare the resumes of the two boxers as the Mexican has fought bigger and more established names. Nonetheless, Caleb Plant has had three title defenses since 2019, when he won the title against Jose Uzcategui.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn sickened by rumors about Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez

In an exclusive interview with iFL TV, renowned boxing promoter Eddie Hearn disregarded rumors speculating about a potential fight between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez. When asked by the reporter whether he had spoken to Canelo about Jake Paul, the Brit responded:

“No, honestly, not once. Why I mean? I mean not!”

Watch the full interview below:

