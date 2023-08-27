What is a low blow in boxing? The controversial strike that dropped Oleksandr Usyk against Daniel Dubois

The recently concluded heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois had a moment where the Ukranian was on the receiving end of a low blow in the fight.

A low blow is defined as an illegal strike that lands below an athlete's waist. The incident took place in the fifth round of the fight where Dubois hit Usyk with a body shot. The Ukranian fell to the ground and grabbed his groin. The strike was ruled a low blow by the referee and the 36-year-old was allowed to recover from it.

You can see a clip of the incident below:

Expand Tweet

Oleksandr Usyk locked horns against Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight clash on August 26 with the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles on the line. The event took place at the Stadion Wroclaw in Wroclaw, Poland.

Coming into the fight, Usyk was undefeated with an impeccable professional record of 21-0 which included victories over fighters like Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora.

Dubois, on the other hand, was riding a four-fight win streak with an overall record of 19-1.

The Ukranian proved himself to be the superior boxer on August 26 as he outclassed his opponent for the majority of the fight and then proceeded to finish him via TKO in the ninth round of their bout.

Expand Tweet

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was in attendance at the event. After Usyk got his hand raised in the fight, 'The Problem Child' entered the squared circle and went on to congratulate the Ukranian for his victory.

Expand Tweet

Controversy ensues regarding the low blow in the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight

Daniel Dubois' body shot in the fifth round which led Oleksandr Usyk to hit the canvas has become a point of major controversy.

'Dynamite' has claimed the strike was legal and he had been robbed of a knockout victory on August 26.

Expand Tweet

Dubois' boxing promoter Frank Warren also announced that they planned to appeal the loss to the sanctioning bodies over the chain of events that took place in the fifth round and planned to earn a rematch.

Expand Tweet

A compilation of some of the tweets on the controversy can be seen below:

Fans react to the low blow controversy in the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois fight

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight