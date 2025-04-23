What makes Andrew Tate click with his audience? Jordan Peterson answers burning question on the Joe Rogan Experience: "Give the devil its due"

Jordan Peterson recently shared his thoughts on Andrew Tate's popularity with his audience and told Joe Rogan that there is a reason he has clicked with them. He brought up Tate's large following and lifestyle as one of the main factors.

Tate has been a controversial influencer and attracts plenty of mixed reactions on social media as some admire him, while others despise him. ufc-press-conference" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Peterson, who is no stranger to being a polarizing figure, admitted that he has studied what makes 'Top G' so influential.

During his latest appearance on Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Peterson mentioned that he believes Tate's audience has gravitated toward him largely in part due to their relationships with women in their lives. The university professor-turned-podcast host said:

"It's best to give the devil its due. If you have to choose between being kind of flabby and unhealthy and resentful... hating women because all of them reject you all the time... and the future looks pretty damn gloomy... Then you see [Tate], who's tough and hyper-masculine in a manner that's almost a parody and wealthy and famous and apparently has women at his disposal with a fair bit of stress on the idea of disposal, you'd think, 'I'd rather be him than me.'"

Check out Jordan Peterson's comments regarding Andrew Tate below (1:36:37):

Joe Rogan backs Jordan Peterson and shares his thoughts on Andrew Tate

Joe Rogan also chimed in by backing Jordan Peterson's assessment as to why Andrew Tate seems to click with his audience.

During the aforementioned episode, Rogan mentioned that Peterson was accurate and believes that Tate's audience associates women with their own personal traumatic experiences:

"You think about the number of men that are incels. The thing about men, also, if they get rejected a lot, they associate women with pain and they get angry at those women because those women caused them pain. Like, it's just very simple equation and that's how you get a woman hater." [1:37:27]

Check out a video of Andrew Tate arriving at UFC 313 below:

