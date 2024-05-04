What is Mario Barrios' ethnicity? All about the boxer's nationality, Aztec roots and more

Newly minted WBC interim welterweight champion Mario Barrios is scheduled to defend his title against Fabian Maidana later this evening (May 4). This marks his first obligation as a defending interim champion and will see him pit his two-fight win streak against a game opponent.

As an American citizen, Barrios will represent the United States in the squared circle, but what of his ancestry and heritage? To whom does 'El Azteca' owe his warrior blood?

What is Mario Barrios' ethnicity?

Mario Barrios is an American by birth, hailing from San Antonio, Texas. However, heading into his WBC interim welterweight title defense against Fabian Maidana, he will be carrying a streak of Mexican-American pride with him, as he is an American of Mexican heritage.

Raised in San Antonio, he was surrounded by a large population of Mexican immigrants and descendants due to the city's geographical proximity to the country.

Motivated by his city's lack of world-champion boxers, Barrios decided to ply his trade in boxing. He aimed to emulate his childhood heroes, legendary boxers Roberto Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard.

However, that was only half of his identity, for as a boxer, he fully embraced his ancestral heritage, a practice he first undertook in the golden years of his childhood.

Barrios has recounted how, during his days in elementary school, he'd read books on the ancient Aztecs: a Mesoamerican people indigenous to Mexico. The Aztecs were also notable for championing a warrior culture, which they used to expand their empire.

Barrios has, as have other fighters of Mexican heritage, taken inspiration from them, donning the alias of 'El Azteca,' which he owes to a desire to represent them.

Has ever Mario Barrios ever fought in Mexico?

Despite being vocal about his ancestral heritage, Mario Barrios has never actually fought on Mexican soil. Instead, all of his professional boxing matches have taken place in the United States.

However, that hasn't stopped him from representing his Latin roots, having also captured the WBC Continental Americas welterweight title. Perhaps he will one day secure a matchup in Mexico, but for now, he continues to represent his heritage abroad.