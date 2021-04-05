"What do you mean easy fight?" - Thiago Marreta blasts Aleksandar Rakic for comments over UFC 259 clash

Thiago ‘Marreta’ Santos has lambasted Aleksandar Rakic for the latter’s recent comments about their clash at UFC 259. Marreta was seemingly irked by Rakic suggesting that their UFC 259 matchup was an easy fight.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Thiago Santos suggested that he landed more strikes than Aleksandar Rakic in their fight. Santos also expressed his disagreement with what he feels is the disrespect that Rakic has displayed towards him.

Hey @rakic_ufc Easy fight because I did not ko your ass! I understand that when that doesnt happen it is already a victory for my opponents! — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) April 4, 2021

Hey @rakic_ufc Why the disrespect? What do you mean easy fight? All the specialized sites gave me the strike count. All you did was grab and stall! You have a short memory! pic.twitter.com/l6HuzTjf7G — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) April 4, 2021

The UFC 259 (March 6th, 2021) light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic witnessed Rakic win via unanimous decision. The fight was criticized by the vast majority of MMA fans and experts. They claimed that the inactivity on part of both fighters ruined what was expected to be one of the most entertaining fights on the card.

Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic were respectful after the fight, with no signs of any rivalry evident. However, this appears to have changed after a few statements that Rakic has put forth as of late.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Aleksandar Rakic asserted that he’s more than deserving of a shot at the UFC light heavyweight title. Rakic also went on to refer to his UFC 259 showdown against Thiago Santos as an ‘easy victory’. Rakic stated –

“The focus was on an aggressive guy…I respect Thiago and I think you can respect your opponent before the fight and after the fight, but, in the cage or in the octagon, I’m not gonna respect you. And I think his problem was that maybe he was respecting me in the cage. That’s the reason he let me do my thing. It was for me, like, easy victory, because I showed maybe 60 percent of my skills.”

Furthermore, Aleksandar Rakic insinuated that a victory is a victory regardless of how one achieves it, reiterating his claim to the next shot at the UFC light heavyweight title.

Aleksandar Rakic has fired back at Thiago Santos

Thiago Santos (left); Aleksandar Rakic (right)

Aleksandar Rakic controlled the striking distance and grappling in the fight, and he was indeed able to successfully neutralize Thiago Santos’ vaunted KO power.

Nevertheless, the consensus in the MMA community is that Aleksandar Rakic is unlikely to receive the next title shot, as his win over Santos was marred by inactivity. Besides, veteran light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira is expected to receive the next shot at the UFC light heavyweight title that’s currently held by Jan Blachowicz.

Moreover, Aleksandar Rakic has now fired back at Thiago Santos via Twitter. Fans can check out Rakic's tweets below.

No disrespect Thiago, but trusting Brazilian statistics!? Can you believe that uncle @ChaelSonnen? They're doing fight statistics in Brazil? Whoooa... 🐎🥕🚍



🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/dgI7jcUdxs — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) April 4, 2021

I really respect you Thiago, but when was the last time you knocked someone out by walking backwards fearing for your life to be able to leave with both knees attached? 🤔 https://t.co/MB6zKH5p7z — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) April 4, 2021