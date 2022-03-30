What is MMA fighter Josh Barnett's net worth?

Josh Barnett has an approximate net worth of $1.8 million as of 2022. (Figure according to playersbio.com)

The 44-year-old has previously competed in the heavyweight division of global organizations like the UFC, Strikeforce, Sengoku, PRIDE FC, and more. He last fought in 2016 and won via submission against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in the main event of UFC Fight Night 93.

Watch this highlights video of Josh Barnett:

'The Warmaster' accumulated an overall professional record of 35-8 over the course of his career. He earned 29 of those wins via finishes, including 10 TKOs and 19 submissions.

Josh Barnett is a former finalist at the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix, where he lost a decision to Daniel Cormier. Barnett's most notable career wins include Pedro Rizzo, Frank Mir, and Andrei Arlovski. He has also dabbled in pro-wrestling in recent times.

Josh Barnett shares his take on the altercation between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal recently had an altercation outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. The duo previously fought inside the octagon at UFC 272 with 'Chaos' earning a decision win in his favor. However, the build-up to the contest was heated as Covington relentlessly attacked Masvidal with his trash talk and even talked about his former roommate's family.

Barnett recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he shared his take on Masvidal sucker-punching Covington during the altercation. 'The Warmaster' believes Masvidal's actions are not justifiable at all. However, he also pointed out that there has to be a line that someone shouldn't cross in front of the media:

"The sucker-punching is, I am not down for that at all. Even if there's some sort of an issue that Masvidal has about, say, like don't talk, you talked about my kids, that was like the one thing or whatever. I'm fine with that. Totally fine with that. To me, that's just on our culture. You should understand there should be a line that you shouldn't cross in terms of aspect of civility. Otherwise expect nothing but hostility."

Watch Barnett talk about the Masvidal-Covington altercation below:

Barnett also stated that there are other ways to resolve a dispute than the route Masvidal chose to follow.

