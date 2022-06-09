What is the MMA record of AEW star Marina Shafir?

Moldovan fighter Marina Shafir holds a record of 1 win and 2 losses in her professional MMA career. During her two years as a professional mixed martial artist (2014-15), she competed for LOP: Chaos at the Casino and Invicta FC.

In her first-ever pro-MMA bout against opponent Chandra Engel, Shafir secured the win in the very first round by way of submission. The Moldovan fighter's MMA career since then has been unremarkable. Shafir lost both her subsequent fights by stoppages in the first round.

Since moving away from MMA, Shafir came into the limelight when she debuted for WWE in 2018. Despite having some success performing for NXT and a brief stint on RAW, Shafir was eventually released by WWE in 2021. Marina Shafir is the only Moldovan-born fighter in history to perform in the WWE.

Shafir explored the independent wrestling circuit before signing with All Elite Wrestling in December 2021. Since joining the promotion, she went on a six-fight win streak before eventually losing to Jade Cargill in the AEW Women’s Championship fight.

Watch Shafir perform for AEW below:

Marina Shafir's friendship with Ronda Rousey

The AEW wrestler and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey are close friends. The duo used to live together in Venice, California, along with former UFC fighters and pro wrestlers Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke.

Shafir and Rousey used to train together at the Glendale Fighting Club during the initial days of their mixed martial arts careers. Both women were judo practitioners before switching to mixed martial arts.

Watch Rousey and Shafir train together below:

In 2015, the Moldovan fighter got engaged to fellow pro wrestler Christopher Lindsey. Lindsey, better known by his ring name 'Roderick Strong', is currently signed to WWE. The duo welcomed their first child, Troy Veniamin Lindsey, in 2017. After the birth of their child, Shafir and Lindsey got hitched on November 7, 2018.

Ronda Rousey was the maid of honor at Shafir's wedding. The former UFC champ uploaded a video of the same to her YouTube channel.

Watch Rousey's video of Marina Shafir's wedding below:

