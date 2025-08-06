What is Moses Itauma's ethnicity? Exploring the heavyweight boxer's heritage, parents, and personal life

Moses Itauma is among the most exciting heavyweights to watch in boxing today and boasts a perfect 12-0 professional record. After an impressive second-round knockout victory over Mike Balogun in May, Itauma is set to face Dillian Whyte later this month in a highly anticipated clash.Ahead of the 20-year-old's next outing, let's take a closer look at his ethnicity, heritage, and where his parents are from.What is Moses Itauma's ethnicity?Moses Itauma was born in Slovakia to a Nigerian father and a Slovakian mother in December 2004. While the family once called the town of Kezmarok their hometown, they eventually moved to England after experiencing racism over several years and settled down in Chatham, Kent.Addressing their hardship in Slovakia during an interview, Itauma recalled his father and two brothers getting &quot;looks&quot; from the locals and said:&quot;We couldn't stand the looks and abuse any longer. Especially my father. He decided it was time to go to England. I was being looked after by my nan, so I was the last out, at eight.&quot; [H/t: Daily Mail]Itauma and his brothers were raised in a strict household, with his maternal uncles' military-focused attitude and his father's disciplinarian nature shaping his childhood.In an interview with The Sun, the boxing star opened up about his heritage and whether the blend of cultures in his family helped him become a better pugilist. He said:&quot;You probably wouldn’t think of putting those two nations together, but I am very proud of my heritage. I have a military-like discipline from my mother’s side and I am just a genetic freak from my dad’s side. It is like I was made in a lab and this was all planned: Project Itauma... My old nutritionist actually used to call me ‘Project Thanos,’ the Marvel character.&quot; [H/t: The Sun] View this post on Instagram Instagram Post