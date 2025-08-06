  • home icon
  • MMA
  • What is Moses Itauma's ethnicity? Exploring the heavyweight boxer's heritage, parents, and personal life

What is Moses Itauma's ethnicity? Exploring the heavyweight boxer's heritage, parents, and personal life

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 06, 2025 04:51 GMT
Exploring Moses Itauma
Exploring Moses Itauma's ethnicity and personal life. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Moses Itauma is among the most exciting heavyweights to watch in boxing today and boasts a perfect 12-0 professional record. After an impressive second-round knockout victory over Mike Balogun in May, Itauma is set to face Dillian Whyte later this month in a highly anticipated clash.

Ad

Ahead of the 20-year-old's next outing, let's take a closer look at his ethnicity, heritage, and where his parents are from.

What is Moses Itauma's ethnicity?

Moses Itauma was born in Slovakia to a Nigerian father and a Slovakian mother in December 2004. While the family once called the town of Kezmarok their hometown, they eventually moved to England after experiencing racism over several years and settled down in Chatham, Kent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Addressing their hardship in Slovakia during an interview, Itauma recalled his father and two brothers getting "looks" from the locals and said:

"We couldn't stand the looks and abuse any longer. Especially my father. He decided it was time to go to England. I was being looked after by my nan, so I was the last out, at eight." [H/t: Daily Mail]
Ad

Itauma and his brothers were raised in a strict household, with his maternal uncles' military-focused attitude and his father's disciplinarian nature shaping his childhood.

In an interview with The Sun, the boxing star opened up about his heritage and whether the blend of cultures in his family helped him become a better pugilist. He said:

"You probably wouldn’t think of putting those two nations together, but I am very proud of my heritage. I have a military-like discipline from my mother’s side and I am just a genetic freak from my dad’s side. It is like I was made in a lab and this was all planned: Project Itauma... My old nutritionist actually used to call me ‘Project Thanos,’ the Marvel character." [H/t: The Sun]
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications