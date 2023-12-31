What is the new USA Boxing's transgender policy? Understanding the controversy and stipulation for under-18 boxers

USA Boxing recently anncounced a new policy regarding the participation of transgender women in the sport of boxing.

According to the new policy, athletes who have transitioned from male to female will be eligible to compete in the women's category.

USA Boxing has listed down several conditions that will need to be followed for the implementation of the policy.

Athletes under the age of 18 can only compete in the gender category assigned at their birth.

A boxer who has transitioned from male to female needs to make a declaration of their gender identity as female and has to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

After the surgery, the athlete must provide USA Boxing with necessary documentation of quarterly hormone testing for a minimum period of four years.

In addition to that, the boxer's testerone level in serum must remain below 5nmol/L for atleast 48 months prior to their first bout. Throughout the period of their desired eligibility in the women's category, an athlete needs to maintain their testerone level is serum below 5nmol/L.

The announcement by USA Boxing has not gone down well with many combat sports fans, who argue that the transgender women will have an unfair advantage over their cisgender counterparts in a matchup.

UFC welterweight Matt Brown was asked for his thoughts on the new policy. 'The Immortal' responded by saying:

"Stupidest thing I’ve ever heard."

Australian professional boxer Ebanie Bridges also weighed in on the issue, criticising the decision makers for the new policy.

"I wonder if these people in USA boxing who agreed to this were women who have sparred a man the same size as them that’s not held back on them and felt the difference in speed and power and punch resistance…. And that’s with big gloves and head gear.. I f***ing doubt it probably a bunch of c**ts who’ve not even boxed lol"

