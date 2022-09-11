Create

What does Nick Diaz do now? What is the UFC legend's current occupation?

Nick Diaz during a run (Image via Twitter)
Nick Diaz is a name that has become synonymous with intensity in the octagon. Having spent the majority of his time fighting, Diaz is not as active as he once used to be. The former UFC title contender has now taken up the responsibility of coaching.

Since Diaz served a five-year suspension after his fight against Anderson Silva at UFC 183, the Stockton native had been away from the octagon. During this time, the welterweight fighter started the Nick Diaz Academy.

Located in Stockton, California, the academy serves as home to some of the best fighters on the planet. While many reputed names, including the Diaz brothers, train at the gym, fans can expect many more young guns to be turned into future legends under the guidance of the former UFC fighter.

With a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Cesar Gracie, Nick Diaz over the years has amassed a lot of experience. The same will help the MMA legend whenever he steps on the mat as a coach.

Will Nick Diaz ever fight in the UFC again?

After serving a ban for five years, Nick Diaz finally made his much-awaited return to the octagon against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Many fans around the world were hyped about the same.

While many hoped for Diaz to make a successful return to the octagon, Diaz somewhat looked like a shadow of himself. Even though he looked decent in the beginning, he was stopped in the 3rd round. However, his coach attributed the result to a neck injury.

Even though many have doubts about Nick Diaz stepping into the octagon again, the fighter seems hopeful of doing the same. Eyeing a return towards the end of 2022, Diaz said:

"We're working on the end of the year. I don't need to go in there and get my a** whooped by one of them young guys anyway, and it's not that I won't win. It's just, I'm not motivated. I wanna fight for the title. I don't wanna do all this - I'm 38 years old. I think I'll beat him." (H/T TMZ Sports)

While this move might seem too ambitious for the 38-year-old, a return to the octagon will certainly excite his fans. If he returns to the octagon, whom will you like to see Diaz fight? Let us know your answers in the comments below.

