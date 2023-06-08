"What about his nose" - Henry Cejudo's "add some hair on your ba**s" response to Merab Dvalishvili's taunt garners mixed response

Henry Cejudo made his long-awaited return to active MMA competition at UFC 288 when he fought Aljamain Sterling in the main event. The Olympic gold medalist sought to recapture the bantamweight crown he had never lost inside the octagon. Unfortunately, his efforts ended in failure.

While his initial plan was to defeat 'Funk Master' en route to moving up a weight class to challenge featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, the defeat to Aljamain Sterling changed things. Now, Henry Cejudo has set his sights on Merab Dvalishvili, who he recently taunted on Twitter to a mixed fan response.

Dvalishvili originally took to Twitter to respond to a meme poking fun at him for wearing an overly tight shirt. The Georgian phenom responded by jokingly claiming to have borrowed the shirt from Henry Cejudo, simultaneously poking fun at 'Triple C's' diminutive stature, while playing on his recent tangle with Sean O'Malley.

Cejudo, in turn, responded by taunting Dvalishvili about his recent hair transplant, suggesting that he should have had the procedure done on his testicles to render him man enough to fight him. Unfortunately for the Olympic gold medalist, the tweet did not draw the response he might have hoped it would have.

The replies to his tweet are as follows:

MMAFayce ™ @MMAFayce @HenryCejudo Missed opportunity to say he stole your pubes for hair transplant @HenryCejudo Missed opportunity to say he stole your pubes for hair transplant

MrGoblin @FrontKickUFC @HenryCejudo Aren’t you 0-1 in the last like 3 years? We liked you better retired @HenryCejudo Aren’t you 0-1 in the last like 3 years? We liked you better retired

Ragnar Lothbrokk @LthbrokkRagnar @HenryCejudo You both are insanely tough outs. It’d be a great matchup @HenryCejudo You both are insanely tough outs. It’d be a great matchup

Eelis @Eelis_000 @HenryCejudo Cejudo trying to say something not cringe challenge (impossible): @HenryCejudo Cejudo trying to say something not cringe challenge (impossible):

The back and forth between Cejudo and Dvalishvili emerged off the heels of the former champion's loss to Aljamain Sterling, a close friend and teammate of the Georgian. While 'Triple C' initially contemplated another retirement, he ultimately walked back on those thoughts.

Instead, he expressed a desire to face Merab Dvalishvili in what is likely an attempt at working his way back into title contention after a close split-decision loss to 'Funk Master'.

Who has Henry Cejudo helped win UFC titles?

Prior to his highly anticipated return against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288, Henry Cejudo had settled into the role of a coach. During his run, he was instrumental in guiding several fighters to championship success in the UFC. He was credited by Deiveson Figueiredo for helping him recapture his flyweight title at UFC 270.

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 No way Henry Cejudo predicted the Jon Jones fight perfectly No way Henry Cejudo predicted the Jon Jones fight perfectly 😭 https://t.co/zChXOGG4Hj

'Triple C' has also spent significant time helping Zhang Weili improve her wrestling and grappling, which was fundamental to the Chinese power-puncher's grappling-heavy win over Carla Esparza in the pair's title at UFC 281. Similarly, he helped prepare Jon Jones for the latter's heavyweight debut.

The grappling sequence and guillotine choke that 'Bones' used to defeat to Ciryl Gane for heavyweight gold at UFC 285 was one that the Olympic gold medalist taught him.

