"What a performance by Usyk" - Jake Paul is in awe of the entertaining battle between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Jake Paul is in awe of the thrilling fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. After 12 rounds of action, Usyk emerged victorious via a unanimous decision and is now a unified heavyweight champion.

Paul gave props to Usyk for his amazing performance. ‘The Problem Child’ took to his official Twitter account to praise both the Englishman and the Ukrainian for their battle.

See a few tweets from Jake Paul regarding the Joshua vs. Usyk boxing matchup below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul …wow…



what a performance by Usyk to beat Joshua …wow…



what a performance by Usyk to beat Joshua https://t.co/MZiLdGx2Mx

Jake Paul @jakepaul



has been here before and he will rise again as great champions do @usykaa showed us a beautiful boxing performance… hats off… @anthonyjoshua has been here before and he will rise again as great champions do . @usykaa showed us a beautiful boxing performance… hats off…



@anthonyjoshua has been here before and he will rise again as great champions do

Jake Paul @jakepaul Damn I’m shook



I wanted Joshua to win Damn I’m shook



I wanted Joshua to win

“@usykaa showed us a beautiful boxing performance… hats off… @anthonyjoshua has been here before and he will rise again as great champions do”

The judges’ scorecards for the Joshua vs. Usyk fight saw verdicts of 115-113, 116-112 and 117-112, all in favor of Usyk.

Anthony Joshua entered last night's fight as the reigning WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk came into the fight as the former undisputed cruiserweight champion. With his incredible win over Joshua, Usyk has taken home the Brit's belts.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder

YouTube megastar and up-and-coming professional boxer Jake Paul has carved a unique niche for himself in the world of combat sports over the past few years. 'The Problem Child' holds an undefeated 4-0 record in the sport.

Jake Paul’s most recent fight was a split decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The pair met in a cruiserweight pro boxing bout last month. Paul recently suggested that he could face Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury next.

Speaking of 'The Gypsy King', he’s set to face Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight. Their first fight ended in a split draw. The rematch saw Fury beat Wilder via a seventh-round TKO. Their trilogy fight will take place on October 9 and will have Fury’s The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles at stake.

Also Read

The consensus is that if an immediate rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua doesn’t come to fruition, Usyk could fight the winner of Fury vs. Wilder 3 for the undisputed heavyweight title next.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard