What is PFL MENA? New wing explored after promotion enters ties with Saudi Arabian public investment fund

PFL MENA is expected to become another outlet that provides aspiring MMA fighters with a pathway to PFL's SmartCage.

The new league was created as part of a deal with Saudi Arabian investment group SRJ Sports Investments, who acquired a minority stake in the promotion's ownership. As part of the deal, PFL MENA will become a regional league that will serve the Middle East and North Africa markets.

In a press release, the promotion announced that the money from the minority equity ownership deal will be used to fund the new league. In addition, Saudi Arabia will host the PFL PPV SUPER FIGHTS, which are set to begin in 2024. The promotion's founder Donn Davis expressed his excitement for the new deal, especially with the opportunity for growth.

He said:

"PFL's mission is to become the global co-leader in MMA with our fighter-first mission and disruptive sport-season format...This investment by SRJ continues the monumental growth that PFL has experienced throughout the world, and there is no better partner in global sports than SRJ."

The deal between the PFL and SRJ has many possibilities and the promotion is hopeful that they will expand their growth and popularity globally as a result. The deal is also beneficial to the promotion as the creation of PFL MENA allows them to build their brand in the Middle East and create stars.

It will be interesting to see what other deals the PFL have in store in the near future as they have been linked to purchasing Bellator for quite some time.

What is the long-term plan for PFL MENA?

It appears as though the PFL have plenty of exciting plans for PFL MENA as well as their ventures in other continents.

When the promotion announced the signing of Francis Ngannou, he was named the Chairman for PFL Africa. The latest news regarding the creation of the new regional promotion in the Middle East will help the promotion get closer to their long-term vision.

According to TSN MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, the promotion is planning to create their own version of the Champions League by 2026. Similar to soccer, the champions from the respective PFL leagues would compete against each other to determine the Champions League winner.

Bronsteter wrote:

"PFL MENA is part of the promotion's plan to launch six regional leagues by 2026 to create the “Champions League of MMA.”

