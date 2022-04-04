What is the price of UFC 273 PPV?

The world's premier mixed martial arts promotion is set to return to Florida for a highly anticipated night of fights at UFC 273. Those fans who cannot travel to the venue to watch the action unfold in person can watch the fights live on ESPN+.

In The United States, the UFC 273 fight card is available for viewing via pay-per-view. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for those fans who are already subscribed to the popular streaming service.

New subscribers can avail an offer to pay a bundle price of $99.98 for the fight card and an annual subscription to ESPN+. On the other hand, fans can also pay a monthly subscription fee of $6.99 for ESPN+ and pay the pay-per-view fee of $74.99 for the standalone UFC 273 card.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. 'The Korean Zombie' full fight card

UFC 273 is set to feature two title fights. Alexander Volkanovski will put his UFC featherweight title on the line against Chan Sung Jung in the main event. Petr Yan is expected to try to reclaim his UFC bantamweight title in a co-main event clash against Aljamain Sterling.

In addition to the highly anticipated title fights, the pay-per-view will also feature a No. 1 contender fight in the welterweight division between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

The action is set to unfold on April 9, Saturday at the iconic VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The last event to be held at this venue was the action-packed UFC 261 fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Check out the full UFC 273 Countdown video below:

Main Card:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung (featherweight championship bout, 5 rounds)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan (bantamweight championship bout, 5 rounds)

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight bout, 3 rounds)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres (strawweight bout, 3 rounds)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight bout, 3 rounds)

Preliminary Card:

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks (welterweight bout, 3 rounds)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura (heavyweight bout, 3 rounds)

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington (bantamweight bout, 3 rounds)

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott (welterweight bout, 3 rounds)

Early Preliminary Card:

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen (lightweight bout, 3 rounds)

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd (middleweight bout, 3 rounds)

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen (strawweight bout, 3 rounds)

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos (bantamweight bout, 3 rounds)

