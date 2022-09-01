What is Quemuel Ottoni's record, the only fighter to beat Alex Pereira in MMA?

Alex Pereira has taken the UFC by storm ever since he joined the organization back in 2021. 'Poatan' recently knocked out Sean Strickland in impressive fashion and has earned himself a title shot in his fourth UFC bout against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.

However, Pereira's record isn't flawless. He lost on his professional MMA debut to Quemuel Ottoni, who currently has a record of 12 wins and 3 losses.

Ottoni is currently on a five-fight winning streak, scoring victories in organizations such as LFA, Jungle Fight and AFT. The fellow Brazilian beat Pereira via submission in the third round and 'Poatan' looked beat up after the bout, with one of his eyes swollen shut.

Watch the full Jungle Fight 82 bout here:

Alex Pereira clearly couldn't handle the dominant ground control Quemuel Ottoni showed during the bout. Ottoni has three wins via submission during his 15 professional outings. Pereira, meanwhile, has never won a professional MMA bout via submission, with the majority of his wins coming via KO/TKO.

It's not impossible to see a future where Quemuel Ottoni and Alex Pereira meet again. Ottoni has a solid record and is currently on a five-fight win streak, which is much more than Alex Pereira had to offer before entering the UFC.

Should Pereira beat Israel Adesanya to become the UFC middleweight champion, it could be a good storyline similar to Adesanya and Pereira's kickboxing history to bring Ottoni into the UFC. Ottoni now competes at welterweight, but has previously fought in the middleweight division.

Quemuel Ottoni doesn't believe Alex Pereira can beat Israel Adesanya

While speaking to MMA Fighting, the only man to beat Alex Pereira, Quemuel Ottoni, didn't rate the UFC fighter's chances against Israel Adesanya when the two fight at Madison Square Garden in November.

Ottoni stated that during their kickboxing rematch, Pereira wasn't beating Adesanya and he doesn't feel the Brazilian will be able to catch 'The Last Stylebender' in the octagon.

While speaking out about his former foe, Ottoni stated:

"My brother fought on the same card of their rematch, when Alex knocked him out, and Alex was losing that fight. He wasn’t finding Israel Adesanya in the ring. Credit to him for landing a punch. He’s tough, but I don’t think he finds Adesanya on the feet [in MMA]."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2022/5/15/2305… The man that beat the man that beat the man: Quemuel Ottoni believes his ‘son’ Alex Pereira loses to his ‘grandson’ Israel Adesanya in UFC ( @guicruzzz The man that beat the man that beat the man: Quemuel Ottoni believes his ‘son’ Alex Pereira loses to his ‘grandson’ Israel Adesanya in UFC (@guicruzzz) mmafighting.com/2022/5/15/2305… https://t.co/5YKZ4OxW3L

Quemuel Ottoni also stated that Pereira struggled against submission specialists and gives up his back too easily against Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters like himself. This shouldn't be an issue against Israel Adesanya, but going forward, his lack of submission defense could cause the Brazilian problems in the UFC.

