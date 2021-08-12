What are the rules for the David Haye vs. Joe Fournier fight and what weight will it be contested at?

David Haye is set to come out of retirement to face friend and former sparring partner Joe Fournier next month.

Fournier, who is unbeaten in professional boxing since transitioning over to the sport, is best known for being a wealthy entrepreneur in the United Kingdom. He typically fights a few weight classes down from David Haye, but in this instance, he’ll be making the leap up to heavyweight for this contest.

David Haye prepares for battle

The bout will be fought under standard professional boxing rules and will take place over the course of eight rounds. The pair will meet on the undercard of the Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort card on September 11, which is scheduled to go down at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

This isn’t a comeback, this is about teaching there are levels in boxing. One must stay in their lane or risk getting flattened.



Joe ‘The Billionaire’ Fournier needs to learn that you can’t buy everything. Champions are born not bought.



Full release 👉🏾 https://t.co/NZA94Kr3cL pic.twitter.com/Ipp7XSFasT — David Haye (@davidhaye) August 12, 2021

It appears as if the pair are still on pretty good speaking terms, although when discussing the showdown with David Haye, it was clear that Joe Fournier backs himself to cause the upset.

"I will shock the world and knockout David Haye.

"Unquestionably one of the hardest challenges of my life, but this is the perfect fight at the perfect time for me.

"Haye is riddled with injuries, 10 years past his prime. I was a late starter to this pro boxing game - now I'm coming into my fighting prime.

"I'm healthy, motivated and ready to prove a point to Haye that on September 11, I will be victorious."

It may seem unlikely to think Fournier could challenge someone like David Haye and win, but crazier things have indeed happened in this sport.

The event in question is also set to feature Anderson Silva locking horns with Tito Ortiz - but instead of it taking place inside a mixed martial arts cage, the pair will try and knock each other out inside a boxing ring.

Joe Fournier has nothing to lose entering this contest, whereas David Haye knows how much is on the line here with regards to his reputation. If he can’t get the job done here, big questions will be asked of his legacy.

