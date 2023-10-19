"What's wrong with India?" - Dana White left shocked by Abu Dhabi fans booing at the mention of Indian UFC fighter Anshul Jubli

At the UFC 294 press conference, UFC boss Dana White was asked about the promise and potential of Indian MMA, with names like Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar being brought up.

This was, for some reason, met with boos from the crowd. So much so, in fact, that Dana White struggled to hear the question. The UFC boss eventually took note of the question and replied:

"Yeah, you know listen, you know that I've been looking all over the world for fighters, from every part of the world. Yeah, We've been excited about India, and looking for talent throughout India, Asia, everywhere else."

He was then asked if the UFC would consider doing an event in India, which was, once again, met with boos. Interestingly, Khamzat Chimaev intervened to say that he had fought in India previously, and Dana White said:

"What's wrong with India? What's everyone shitting on India for? We eventually want to go everywhere. Yes sir, we will come to India. We don't know when, we have no plan right now. But, you know I want to go everywhere."

Dana White announces extension of UFC-Abu Dhabi deal

White took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that the UFC has extended it's deal with Abu Dhabi. He said:

"What's up guys, we are here at DCT headquarters, you know how much I love Abu Dhabi, we just signed a deal to extend our partnership for many, many years to come. We're going to be with these guys forever. We've just EXTENDED the deal, I tell you all the time, you have to come to Abu Dhabi. Listen, let the UFC be the excuse you come to Abu Dhabi, you have to come see this place it's amazing, I could not be happier to extend our deal with these guys."

Originally, Abu Dhabi was the location of fight island, which was set up by the UFC as a way to keep their fights and their schedule going during the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the UFC has continued to promote events in Abu Dhabi with UFC 294 going down on Saturday, October 21, 2023.