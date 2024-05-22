“What a scrap!” - Demetrious Johnson shows his love for Oleksandr Uysk’s historic victory over Tyson Fury

Current ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson wasn't going to miss one of the biggest fights in boxing this year, as he also tuned in to the undisputed heavyweight title match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

In an Instagram post that he shared recently, Johnson shared snippets of his reaction video watching the showdown between the two boxing superstars who went toe-to-toe in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this past weekend.

'The Mighty Mouse's' reaction was entertaining, which mirrored the back-and-forth action of the match.

The American world champion captioned his post with:

"WHAT A SCRAP! 😱🥊 Congrats to @usykaa on becoming yjr UNDISPUTED heavyweight champ in the world! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 🎥: FULL FURY vs USYK REACTION ON MY YOUTUBE!"

Usyk eventually carved out a split decision victory over 'The Gypsy King' to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion in the past 25 years. This win also saw the Ukrainian powerhouse become the third fighter in boxing history to become a two-division world champion after he reigned as the undisputed champion in the cruiserweight division in 2018.

Demetrious Johnson continues to foster love for BJJ after training session with the Ruotolo brothers

The love for the gentle art continues to grow for Johnson as he recently shared the mat with the famous Ruotolo brothers, Kade and Tye, who also reign as the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, respectively.

Johnson also shared a few clips of the 3-hour training session in California, where they exchanged valuable knowledge in both BJJ and MMA. The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative picked up BJJ pointers from the Atos representatives, which he would use in BJJ tournaments.

Meanwhile, Kade and Tye received MMA advice from Johnson as they look forward to competing in the sport and maximizing their stint under the world's largest martial arts organization.