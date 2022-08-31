What is Sean Strickland's finger injury that cost him Jared Cannonier fight?

An injury suffered while sparring has cost Sean Strickland his scheduled October 15 bout with Jared Cannonier. 'Tarzan' suffered the injury after cutting his right index finger on the teeth of one of his sparring partners.

Strickland explained the situation in a video posted on Twitter by MMA reporter Alex Behunin. In the video, the No.7 ranked middleweight contender explained that his finger is now infected:

"I punched a dude in the face right and you know it was consensual, but I hit his tooth and now my finger is god awful infected. So now I have got to go get this thing scrubbed out."

On Tuesday, following the most recent Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) fight card, the UFC president announced that the middleweight bout had been canceled.

In his last outing to the octagon, Sean Stickland suffered a first-round knockout loss at the hands of the No.5 ranked middleweight contender Alex Pereira at UFC 276.

Cannonier, on the other hand, fought middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his last bout at UFC 276. 'The Killa Gorilla' lost the fight via unanimous decision.

When Sean Strickland praised Jared Cannonier

It looks like Sean Strickland has nothing but respect for Jared Cannonier. In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Tarzan' heaped praise on Cannonier while talking about their now-cancelled UFC bout.

The California native stated that the former title challenger is an awesome, albeit scary person:

"You know what? Jared is a f*****g awesome guy man. He is big, he is f*****g scary, right? We can all admit that. When you have a name, what's it? Killa Gorilla? You're a scary motherf****r dude. I don't give a f**k about what anybody says."

Sean Strickland is apparently a favorite of Cannonier's as well. During a recent interview with James Lynch, 'The Killa Gorilla' said that he loved the authenticity of the 31-year-old:

"Now, the dude [Strickland] has been getting on the mic and I'm actually entertained by watching how authentic this guy is on the camera. So you know, I'm a fan. I don't like having to figure you out... be who you are. If you're not being honest with me, you definitely are not being honest with yourself. You're just putting on another face."

