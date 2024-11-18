"What a show this man is" - Fans ecstatic over Fabricio Andrey's groundbreaking arrival in ONE Championship

The world's largest martial organization has signed another marquee name in submission grappling, as Fabricio Andrey inked a contract recently with ONE Championship.

An official announcement of the news was posted by the promotion on Instagram:

"'Hokage' joins ONE 🥷🥋 Former IBJJF World Champion Fabricio Andrey is the latest addition to ONE's stacked submission grappling division! Who should he face in his debut? @fabricioandreybjj"

'Hokage' is renowned as one of the most exciting grapplers in the world today due to his very aggressive and creative style of fighting, especially when looking for the finish against his opponents.

Some of the most notable achievements the 24-year-old Brazilian has achieved were being a former IBJFF, European, and Brazilian National champion.

Combat sports fans were hyped for this latest signing, as users @bjj.vobook, @nick.nwoke, @b.runobarbosa, @mojassim80, and @guilherme_fbj have sent their excitement for the arrival of another big name that would beef up the submission grappling division of ONE Championship, as they commented:

"What a show this man is!"

"Yo this is wild"

"Great signing. Exciting fighter, puts on his fights. Head up and face any stop."

"Amazing pickup 🔥"

"Another reason to watch one 🔥🔥🔥 Factory at tatame is a sign of jiu-jitsu up oss"

ONE Championship also recently signed BJJ icon Marcelo Garcia

Apart from Andrey, ONE Championship has also added another BJJ icon in Marcelo Garcia, who will be coming out of retirement, to showcase his legendary skills on the global stage.

ONE Championship is continuously adding big names in submission grappling to book some of the most exciting matches that fans around the world will enjoy.

Current submission grappling world champions in the promotion are Kade and Tye Ruotolo, and Mayssa Bastos.

