"What a silly bit*h" - Joe Rogan reacts to bizarre $141,839 bear suit "insurance fraud" drama tied to Rolls-Royce

Joe Rogan recently commented on an incident in the Los Angeles area where residents were arrested for an unusual attempt to collect insurance money. Reports indicate that the suspects allegedly tried to stage an attack on their Rolls Royce vehicle while wearing a bear costume, hoping to receive a significant insurance payout.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan's guest, Dr. Mark Gordon, raised the topic during their discussion and stated:

"They brought in the bear expert, who said, 'That bear would not have gone into the Rolls Royce and done those scrape marks on it'... So [the car owner] was trying to get insurance money."

Rogan, who was surprised that someone could try and pull off a scam like that, responded:

"Oh, what a moron, what a silly b****!"

Check out Joe Rogan and Mark Gordon's discussion below (1:13:07):

The incident reportedly occurred recently when the suspects claimed that a bear had damaged the interior of their 2010 Rolls Royce Phantom while it was parked in Lake Arrowhead.

According to reports, the suspects provided the insurance company with a video of the incident. However, an investigation revealed that the figure damaging the vehicle in the video was not a bear, but rather a person wearing a bear costume.

Detectives uncovered two additional similar claims made by the suspects on the same date and in the same location, involving different cars. The suspects also provided video footage of these incidents.

The bear costume was recovered from one of the suspects' homes. Online sources indicate that the costume was designed to look like a brown bear. However, Californian brown bears went extinct in the 1920s. The area where the incident took place has a large population of black bears, which differ significantly in size and appearance from brown bears.

The California Department of Insurance has charged four suspects with insurance fraud and conspiracy. The alleged scam cost insurance companies a total of $141,839.

