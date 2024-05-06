What is a 'southpaw' in boxing? Explaining the stance's benefits and differences with orthodox style

In the world of boxing, the stance adopted by a fighter can significantly influence their style, strategy, and effectiveness in the ring. is in contrast to the more common orthodox stance.

This stance proved to be a successful technique for several renowned boxers including Manny Pacquiao, Oleksandr Usyk, and Naseem Hamed to name a few.

What is a 'southpaw' in boxing?

Southpaw boxers stand with their right foot forward and left foot back, creating a mirrored image of the orthodox stance (left foot forward). This positioning offers southpaws a unique way to attack and defend.

The main difference between southpaw and orthodox lies in the lead foot and arm. Orthodox fighters have their left foot and jab (lead punch) in front, while southpaws have their right foot and powerful left hook forward.

Check out some impressive southpaw boxing from Manny Pacquiao:

Do southpaws have an advantage?

Being a southpaw isn't just about which hand you write with. It's a whole different way of maneuvering in the ring. With their right foot forward, southpaws have a unique advantage.

A southpaw throws punches from unfamiliar angles, making it harder for the orthodox fighter to block or counter. Imagine a surprise left jab coming at you from the side you least expect it!

The southpaw stance can feel more natural for lefties, allowing for better control of the ring and a strong defense. Their lead right foot can disrupt the opponent's rhythm and balance, making them vulnerable to southpaw punches.

Southpaws can be sharpshooters from afar. The stance lets them generate power in both hands, making their jabs and crosses equally dangerous. Plus, their southpaw jab can come at an unexpected angle, making it harder to block.

So, while being a southpaw is less common, it's a boxing superpower. The element of surprise, better control, and range advantage makes the southpaw stance a unique and valuable tool for any lefty fighter looking to dominate the ring.