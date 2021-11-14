What does 'CNC' mean in the UFC?

CNC means 'Could Not Continue' in the UFC. During a preliminary card outing at UFC Fight Night 197 on Saturday, Cynthia Calvillo was dominated by Andrea Lee. She lost the bout via TKO (CNC) in-between rounds two and three.

CNC is the UFC equivalent of throwing in the towel and retiring early from a fight. The decision can be taken by the athletes themselves, their corners or the referee. In this instance, Calvillo took too much damage during her clash with Lee and was trailing 18-20 on the three judges' scorecards after 10 minutes.

Here's the final result of the Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee matchup:

Lee defeated Calvillo via TKO (CNC) after two rounds

'KGB' looked sharp right from the word go. She kept inflicting quick jabs on her fellow countrywoman and connected well with timely hooks and body shots.

Cynthia Calvillo, meanwhile, had very little offense in the opening frame and it was no different in the second as she began bleeding below her right eye. On advice from her corner, Calvillo bowed out before the third and final round.

Andrea Lee is now on a two-fight winning streak in the UFC. Prior to her current form, she suffered a hat-trick of defeats within a 12-month period.

Calvillo, meanwhile, has now lost three in a row, leaving her future in the promotion up in the air.

Andrea Lee is set to make a huge jump up the UFC women's flyweight rankings

No.12 women's flyweight contender Andrea Lee triumphed over No.5-ranked Cynthia Calvillo at the UFC Apex on Saturday. With her latest victory, 'KGB' looks set to jump towards the 125-pound top five.

With champion Valentina Shevchenko dominating the weight class and without an opponent right now, Lee has definitely made a case for a title eliminator next with a commanding performance in Las Vegas.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Wow, Cynthia Calvillo unable to answer the bell for the third round. Andrea Lee put it on her for 10 minutes, Calvillo's corner hugging her and referee has stopped the fight. Impressive win for Lee. Calvillo was ranked No. 5 coming in. Wow, Cynthia Calvillo unable to answer the bell for the third round. Andrea Lee put it on her for 10 minutes, Calvillo's corner hugging her and referee has stopped the fight. Impressive win for Lee. Calvillo was ranked No. 5 coming in.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Calvillo came into UFC Fight Night 197 with losses to Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookaigan, the top two contenders in the division.

Edited by Harvey Leonard