What is testicular torsion and how common is it in MMA? A look at the gruesome injury

MMA is undoubtedly among the most grueling and physically demanding sports today. Combat sports athletes competing as professional martial artists regularly subject themselves to intense trauma, which increases the risk of concussions and other long-term severe injuries.

There's no doubt that MMA fighters must look after vital and sensitive body parts like the skull, jaw, eyes, and neck. However, perhaps one of the most critical areas that fighters must protect is the groin or inguinal region, which is right below the waist. Athletes who compete in high-octane, full-contact sports often use a jockstrap or groin protectors made of metal alloys for the same.

As far as groin injuries are concerned, testicular torsion is undeniably one of the worst things that could happen to a fighter. A testicular torsion injury occurs when the spermatic cord wraps around the testicle and cuts off the blood supply. If the cord rotates several times, blood flow can be entirely blocked, causing testicular "death" or infarction.

Testicular torsion is usually considered a serious medical emergency and requires immediate medical intervention to prevent long-term damage. It can occur after strenuous physical workouts, spontaneous activity, or a blow to the scrotum. This injury isn't common and affects 1 in 4000 males under 25.

Considering that MMA requires competitors to train in various forms of martial arts under harsh conditions and exchange blows during fights, it's not surprising that testicular torsion is an injury fighters try to stay away from.

While it's not as common in MMA as one might think, different types of testicular injuries happen all the time, justifying why groin protectors are always mandatory for professional fighters.

Florida-based MMA fighter shares details about suffering a brutal groin injury while training

In November 2021, Christian Lohsen suffered one of the most gruesome testicular injuries during training, which required the Dana White's Contender Series alum to undergo surgery to remove the damaged testicle.

The accident occurred when the Florida-based MMA fighter decided to visit his gym for a sparring session. During the practice session, Lohsen's partner threw a knee strike straight into his groin. The impact ruptured his left testicle, and the fighter had to be rushed to the hospital. The doctors deemed the testicular injury too serious to repair and had to remove one-half of the organ.

Christian Lohsen returned home after the surgery and revealed that the doctors informed him that he wouldn't suffer from a drop in testosterone. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

"Doc said I won’t lose testosterone or ability to have kids from this. If I lose the other one, however, it’s a different story, so from now on, if you hit me in my last testicle, we aren’t friends... lol."