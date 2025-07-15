What is Tim Tszyu's ethnicity? Exploring the professional boxer's heritage, family background, and more 

Tim Tszyu is among the most well-known boxers today and is widely considered one of Australia's biggest sports personalities. The 30-year-old notably held the WBO junior middleweight title from 2023 to 2024 and has an impressive professional record of 25-2.

Ad

Tszyu is set to face Sebastian Fundora in a highly anticipated title rematch this weekend at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of his upcoming showdown, let's take a look at the boxer's ethnicity and heritage.

What is Tim Tszyu's ethnicity?

Tim Tszyu was born in Sydney, Australia, to Russian parents. The 'Soul Taker' is notably the son of Russian-born Australian boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, who held the undisputed and lineal light welterweight championships between 2001 and 2005.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tszyu's father is of ethnic Korean, Russian, and Mongolian descent, while his mother, Natasha Anikina, is of ethnic Russian descent. He also has a younger brother, Nikita Tszyu, who is a professional boxer with a perfect 10-0 record.

Given his heritage, Tszyu is fluent in Russian and has previously admitted that it was the first language he learnt to speak. Despite moving to Australia, the Tszyu household followed a "Soviet lifestyle" and the boxing superstar grew up speaking in Russian with his parents and grandparents.

Ad

In an interview with @PremierBoxingChampions on YouTube, 'Soul Taker' opened up about his upbringing and said:

"Yeah, I'm fluent in Russian... It was my first language. Living in Australia, but as soon as you walk into our house, it's Russia. It's straight into the Soviet-type lifestyle. So, yeah, I do speak Russian with my grandparents, my mum, and my dad."

Ad

Check out the full video below:

Tszyu is coming off a fourth-round knockout win over Joseph Spencer in April. Before that, he lost the WBO light middleweight title to Sebastian Fundora via a razor-sharp split decision last March before getting knocked out in the third round against Bakhram Murtazaliev last October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.