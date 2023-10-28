What time is the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou ring walk? Here is everything you should know

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to go toe-to-toe tonight (October 28) in a 10-round non-title showdown at the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The highly-anticipated crossover is a historic event in the world of combat sports, rivaling the impact of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in 2017. Additionally, it signifies Ngannou's inaugural appearance in professional boxing, following his exit from the UFC and his heavyweight title relinquishment in January. Meanwhile, 'The Gypsy King' is making a return to the squared circle, marking his first fight since his dominant 10th-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora last December.

As for the main card, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is scheduled to begin at 9 P.M. Saudi Arabian time, translating to 7 P.M. in the United Kingdom, and 2 P.M. ET for viewers in the United States and Canada. The main event ring walks are scheduled for 12:40 P.M. local time, or 10:40 P.M. in the United Kingdom, and 5:40 P.M. ET for those in the United States and Canada. However, it's worth noting that the headline bout's timing might be subject to slight delays due to the length of the undercard matches.

In the UK, viewers can catch the event live on TNT Sports Box Office for £21.95. In the US, the event is available for live streaming on ESPN+ pay-per-view. For viewers outside the UK, Ireland, and Canada, the card can be purchased through DAZN PPV.

How much do Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou officially weigh heading into their upcoming clash?

WBC heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou stepped onto the scales during Friday's official weigh-in for their showdown tonight.

Fury weighed 277.7 pounds, which was around five pounds heavier than Ngannou's weight of 272.2 pounds.'The Gypsy King' weighed the same as he did for his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder in October 2021. Meanwhile, this marks 'The Predator's' heaviest weight for a professional bout, surpassing the 266-pound limit typically seen in non-title UFC heavyweight fights.