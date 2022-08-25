What TV shows was Joe Rogan on?

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is a man of many talents. Rogan is especially known for his time hosting the reality show Fear Factor. However, Fear Factor is far from the renowned podcaster's only TV gig.

The 55-year-old kicked off his television career in the 1994 sports comedy Hardball. Rogan played one of the leads, Frank Valente, in the series. Unfortunately, the series only aired nine episodes.

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Hardball below:

The UFC commentator, however, bounced back from his debut setback by landing a role in the mid-1990s sitcom News Radio. He played the part of recording technician Joe Garrelli in the show.

Check out Joe Rogan on News Radio below:

The series ran for five seasons from 1995-99. Rogan himself was a part of all five seasons of the series.

The comedian also made appearances in the late 90's comedy Just Shoot Me and the Emmy Award-winning comedy Silicon Valley. Rogan played the role of an exterminator in Just Shoot Me and played himself in Silicon Valley.

Watch Rogan's cameo in Just Shoot Me below:

The podcaster then went on to host the highly popular reality show Fear Factor from 2001-12. Throughout various seasons of the show, the UFC legend hosted a whopping 154 episodes in total.

When Joe Rogan got into a physical altercation on Fear Factor

Fear Factor was a show where the contestants competed against each other by taking on various grueling and horrifying challenges. So it's no surprise that things could get heated on the set occasionally.

In episode 10 of the sixth season of the show, Rogan got into a physical attraction with one of the contestants.

The incident started when a female contestant, Victoria Fuller, shoved fellow contestant Jonny Fairplay. Rogan intervened and told Fuller that she was not allowed to physically assault anyone on the show:

"What are you doing? you can't assault people. What he did is called strategy, he's yelling at you. You can't run up to him and hit him. Like if you and your husband hit each other, that's one thing, you don't run up hit other contestants."

Watch the Fear Factor brawl below:

Immediately, Fuller's then-husband Jonathan Baker got in Rogan's face and started yelling at the host. This led to a tussle between the two which saw Rogan quickly put Baker in a clinch.

Seeing the situation escalate, Baker's fellow contestant and American pro wrestler Mike Miznian intervened and broke off the two.

