What is Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 press conference's date & time?

The final pre-fight press conference for the trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is on Wednesday, October 6, starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The conference will be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There will be a separate press conference featuring the undercard fighters on Thursday, October 7, which will begin at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will take place on Saturday, October 9.

Current WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his belts against 'The Bronze Bomber'.

'The Gypsy King' defeated Wilder via TKO in their second fight in February 2020, snatching his opponent's WBC belt. He also won the vacant The Ring title. The first contest between the two heavyweight titans was a draw.

Tyson Fury was expected to face Anthony Joshua in a blockbuster clash. However, Deontay Wilder invoked a clause that allowed him to face Fury in a third fight. Wilder also recently claimed there was no agreement in place between 'The Gypsy King' and Joshua.

Tyson Fury promises to "bring ferocity" against Deontay Wilder on October 9

Tyson Fury has always been confident inside and outside the ring.

The undefeated Englishman remains confident of retaining his titles against the hard-hitting Deontay Wilder.

In an interview with Boxing Social, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"I'm just gonna bring action and I'm gonna bring ferocity... I've already beaten him twice, I've beaten him easy the second time so I'm anticipating I'll beat him easy again to be honest, and that's it... Unless he brings a gun to the ring with him, he can't beat me."

Watch the full interview with Tyson Fury below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh