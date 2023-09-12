What is Valentina Shevchenko's connection with Pavel Fedotov? Relationship between the two explained

Valentina Shevchenko is undoubtedly among the best women's fighters ever to grace the octagon. The former UFC flyweight champion has a professional record of 23-4, and her success in the sport can be attributed to her longtime coach Pavel Fedotov.

Pavel Fedotov has been instrumental not just in the life of 'Bullet' but also in the life of her elder sister Antonina Shevchenko. The latter has a professional record of 10-4 and currently competes in the UFC as well. Her last bout was back in July 2022, when she took on Cortney Casey and won the fight via a split decision.

It is worth noting that Pavel Fedotov has traveled with them for the last two decades. He also moved with the sisters from Kyrgyzstan to Peru, where they competed. Interestingly, there have been rumors at times suggesting that Fedotov is dating Valentina Shevchenko. However, that is nowhere near the case. Instead, he has actually been married to Antonina Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko wants to prove that she's the best once again

'Bullet' is set to return to the octagon later this week to square off against Alexa Grasso again. The two squared off earlier this year when Grasso beat Shevchenko and became the new women's flyweight champion.

However, despite losing their first matchup, Valentina Shevchenko is confident heading into her rematch and is viewing this as an opportunity to prove why she is the best once again. Speaking of her upcoming fight during an interview in a documentary by Red Corner MMA, 'Bulled' stated that she's excited for her upcoming fight and said:

"I would say this is a good example of what martial arts is. Even when you know you are the best. Even when, when you know you are the most skillful fighter. Every second you have to pay full attention to what's happening, and that time, it's kind of like, it was four rounds straight to my side."

Shevchenko continued:

"I was winning the fight. I was sure I was doing everything right, but in just seconds everything can be different. The most important thing is I have another fight and I have another opportunity to prove that I am the best. I am the champion and I will use it."

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments here (10:05):